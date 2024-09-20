“Hitscan” MW3 rifle should be meta in Warzone Season 6 but its overlooked

One of Modern Warfare 3’s most underused rifles actually has a “phenomenal” TTK in Season 6 and should actually be considered meta.

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone’s Season 6 update is the final big seasonal change to the games ahead of the arrival of Black Ops 6. The brand-new update has seen the arrival of The Haunting event, and, of course, it’s got a few weapon changes too.

Guns from Modern Warfare 2 have actually seen the biggest buffs in Season 6, and should create some interesting choices in the meta for the final few weeks – in both multiplayer and the battle royale.

However, the changes have also meant some MW3 options rising up the ranks, despite not being touched. That includes the MCW 6.8 as Warzone guru WhosImmortal highlights.

“The MCW 6.8. Phenomenal TTK and this build in specific has over 1500 velocity. It’s crazy, basically hitscan at all ranges,” he said in his September 19 video. “If you’re accurate with it, you’re going to fry players and put them down very, very quickly even over some pretty extreme ranges.”

Muzzle: Sonic Suppressor

Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Gri

Optic: 2.5x Corio Eagleseye

Magazine: 60-round drum

Ammunition: 6.8 Wrath Spire Point rounds

The catch with the marksman rifle is that it is a semi-auto rifle, so you’re not getting fire rate of an LMG or Assault Rifle.

On top of that, you have to use the Bruen Heavy Support Grip as your underbarrel. That goes for the 6.8 Wrath Spire Point rounds too. This is simply due to the buffs they give to the bullet velocity and power.

Those reasons stack up as the reason why the MCW is still a bit overlooked. As per WZRanked stats, the battle rifle is the 92nd most popular gun in Warzone right now. Which, even by MW3 gun standards, is quite surprising.

It should be meta, so give it a go.