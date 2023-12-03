How to get limited Nanner Ringer Emote for free in Fortnite

Fortnite’s Emotes are some of the best parts of the battle royale. The Nanner Ringer is up for grabs, here’s what you need to know on how to get it.

Over the years, Fortnite has evolved to include a massive selection of cosmetics to express yourself in-game. The latest season captures that sentiment perfectly with the introduction of Handsome Peter Griffin and Solid Snake from Metal Gear Solid.

Aside from the skins, the emotes are the best way to express yourself in-game, with some truly wild and zany emotes that capture the silly charm of Fortnite.

Epic Games is looking to expand your collection with the free Nanner Ringer emote up for grabs. Here’s what you need to know on how to nab said emote.

How to get Nanner Ringer Emote in Fortnite

Thankfully, the process of grabbing the Nanner Ringer Emote is fairly easy. To add it to your collection you’ll need to follow the below steps:

Head to Fortnite’s Redeem page

Enter in code “BANAN-NANAN-ANA”

Of course, heading to the official Fortnite page will have you sign in, so be sure to sign in with your platform of choice. Once redeemed, the Nanner Ringer emote will be in your inventory for use whenever you’re in-game.

That’s all you need to know on how to get the Nanner Ringer emote in Fortnite. Make sure to check out the rest of our Fortnite coverage to get an edge on the competition.

