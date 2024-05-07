Analyst reveals biggest iPad Pro upgrades ahead of Apple’s Let Loose event

Apple analyst Mark Gurman reveals what to expect from Apple’s upcoming Let Loose event, including his detailed expectations on the rumored iPad lineup refresh.

After a brief gap of one update cycle, Apple is expected to refresh its iPad lineup today. While a constant barrage of leaks and rumors has given us a fair idea of what to expect from the Let Loose event, some last-minute leaks from Blomberg’s Mark Gurman lift the lid on exactly what Apple is cooking.

According to Gurman, the OLED iPad Pro is expected to launch in 11-inch and 12.9 size options and may have Apple’s new M4 chipset under the hood. Moreover, Apple may announce a new Magic Keyboard with a stronger Aluminum build, and when paired with the new iPad Pro, it is expected to match the MacBook’s aesthetics.

He further adds that Apple might add some software tweaks to help take advantage of the powerful hardware present on the iPad. Apple is also expected to introduce a new Apple Pencil 3 with improved haptic feedback and squeeze gestures. He says the new iPad OS might be announced at WWDC in June.

With upgrades under the hood and on the outside of the iPad Pro, Apple expects it to match MacBook’s performance and offer users a much more compact and portable computing solution.

Apple Apple iPad Pro with Magic keyboard

As for the new iPad Air, Gurman expects that the affordable iPad might come in two flavors, 11-inch and 12.9-inch, and with the M2 chipset to handle the processing.

While this chipset isn’t as powerful as the AI-focused M4, it’s the same chipset that powers the iPad Pro 2022 and may sail through most tasks aside from video editing or gaming. Despite the upgrade, the iPad Air 2024 will continue as a value-for-money alternative to an iPad Pro.

The company is also expected to discontinue the ninth-gen iPad and replace it with a cheaper 10.9-inch model. The iPad Mini might also get a smaller refresh, with a new chip.

Apple hasn’t updated its iPad lineup since 2022, and skipped the usual annual update cycle. After today’s announcements, Apple expects a simplified iPad lineup to help avoid any confusion and, in turn, boost sales.

