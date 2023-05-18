How to get free Global Accessibility Awareness Day cosmetics in Fortnite

Epic Games has revealed two cosmetic items for Fortnite players to celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD). Here’s how you can get the limited-time items for free.

Fortnite is well-liked by players everywhere for being playable on any platform, from consoles to smartphones. In addition to its broad appeal, the game has a tradition of supporting charitable causes and commemorating significant dates all across the world.

The game is at the forefront of educating its young player base and has pushed the envelope when it comes to connecting all types of viewers, as seen by events like the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration and in-game Black Lives Matter Movement panel.

To celebrate this year’s Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Epic has made two cosmetic items available for free in the shop.

How to get GAAD cosmetics for free in Fortnite

Fortnite has released two cosmetic items, The Good Game, Well Played Emote and the Access Core Back Bling to celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day on May 18, 2023.

According to Epic, global accessibility means ensuring everyone has the same opportunities for experiencing digital platforms, and putting accommodations in place needed to make that possible.

In order to get these cosmetics in the game, all you need to do is head over to the Item Shop and spot the two cosmetics on top of the page, with the price listing of zero V-Bucks. Then select any one of them and click on Purchase. Repeat the same process to claim the second one.

Now you’ll be able to see them in your locker, from where you can equip them. These free items will be available in the shop starting now until 8 PM ET on May 19, 2023.

Accessibility Options available in Fortnite

Fortnite has a variety of accessibility features, including controller support and customization, visual sound effects, and customizable subtitles. The game also has a Color Blind mode, where players may adjust the visual settings to their liking.

Visualize Sound Effects has been a favorite among players since it displays detailed visual cues of all in-game objects, enemies, and events, making it easier to keep track of what’s going on and where you need to go.

These are accessible via the Settings menu, where players may make adjustments to their liking.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the free GAAD themed cosmetic items!

