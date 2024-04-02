Fortnite’s upcoming first-person mode is going to ruin the skins market for Epic

Fortnite’s first-person mode might be exciting to hear for many fans, but will it affect the skins market for Epic?

Fortnite skins are currently one of the most popular in-game cosmetics out there, but the game’s upcoming first-person mode could destroy that popularity altogether.

Ever since they were introduced in 2017, skins have served as a digital status symbol. And despite the skins being purely cosmetic, players have wanted to own every skin and customization option in the Battle Pass or the Item Shop.

Still, change is on the horizon, and if Epic adds a first-person feature to the game, it could change the skins market for good.

Epic Games In the third-person camera, you can see yourself and your teammates emoting on the island.

Fortnite’s lucrative skins market

Over the years, Epic Games has released a total of 1,788 skins, ranging from original concepts to collaboration outfits, which drew fans of various pop culture franchises to the game. As a result, according to Sacra, Epic grossed over $4 Billion each year, solely in Fortnite microtransactions since 2018.

Therefore, in-game cosmetics have been a huge financial success for Epic, and the game only grows each year thanks to these collaborations. Following their success, Epic has revealed their ambitious plans to grow Fortnite by collaborating with media giants like Disney and including new game modes.

One of those game modes is the upcoming first-person mode which Epic plans to implement in Fortnite in 2024. However, this could likely completely kill or dramatically change the skins market or how Epic sells its Fortnite cosmetics to users.

Why Fortnite’s upcoming first-person mode might kill the skins market

One of the main arguments in favor of first-person mode is its ability to improve immersion and realism in Fortnite gameplay. A first-person perspective could provide a more intense and immersive experience, letting players feel more engaged in the events happening around them.

However, this increased immersion may come at the sacrifice of customization since players will no longer have a clear glimpse of their skins and cosmetic items while playing.

One of the primary benefits of Fortnite skins is their visibility to both the player and other players in the game.

Epic Games/GKI First-person view offers a wider perspective but you can’t see your skin during gameplay.

However, with a first-person perspective, skin visibility is severely reduced, as players can only see their character’s hands and weapons. This constraint may lessen the incentive for players to invest in skins, as they will no longer serve as status symbols.

As such, a first-person camera could have far-reaching consequences for the Fortnite skins market, potentially lowering demand for cosmetic products and reducing Epic’s revenue sources.

This could provide a huge hurdle for Epic Games, which relies largely on microtransactions from cosmetic purchases to generate income and fund Fortnite’s continued development and upkeep. Whether it does have a dramatic impact on the game’s microtransactions is yet to be seen, but time will tell.