How to get the Appa glider for free in Fortnite

The Appa glider is one of the new additions with the Avatar collab event in Fortnite and here’s how you can get it for free.

Popular anime and BR teamed up to bring its players the Fortnite x Avatar Elements crossover event. You can complete Quests during this time to earn various rewards between April 12 and May 2, 2024, where the Appa glider is one of the rewards.

While you can purchase the Appa glider in Fortnite, there’s also a way to get it for absolutely free, but for that, you’ll have to complete certain tasks. With that said, here’s how you can get the Appa glider for free in Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock the Appa glider in Fortnite

To unlock the Appa glider in Fortnite for free, complete all the six Elements Chakra Quests in this event, which are:

Water Chakra Quests : April 12

: April 12 Earth Chakra Quests : April 15

: April 15 Fire Chakra Quests : April 18

: April 18 Air Chakra Quests : April 22

: April 22 Sound Chakra Quests : April 25

: April 25 Light Chakra Quests: April 25

Each Chakra gets unblocked after completing at least four Quests from that phase. To access the recent Elements Quests, simply scroll through the Avatar icon beside the Play button on the Menu Tab.

Article continues after ad

Check out more Fortnite guides:

How to get Avatar: The Last Airbender skins | How to complete Fortnite Avatar Korra Quests | How to get Avatar Waterbending Mythic | All leaked Fortnite skins & cosmetics | 7 best Fortnite Creative maps for earning XP