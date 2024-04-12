GamingFortnite

How to get the Appa glider for free in Fortnite

Sourav Banik
an image of the Appa glider in FortniteEpic Games

The Appa glider is one of the new additions with the Avatar collab event in Fortnite and here’s how you can get it for free.

Popular anime and BR teamed up to bring its players the Fortnite x Avatar Elements crossover event. You can complete Quests during this time to earn various rewards between April 12 and May 2, 2024, where the Appa glider is one of the rewards.

While you can purchase the Appa glider in Fortnite, there’s also a way to get it for absolutely free, but for that, you’ll have to complete certain tasks. With that said, here’s how you can get the Appa glider for free in Fortnite.

How to unlock the Appa glider in Fortnite

To unlock the Appa glider in Fortnite for free, complete all the six Elements Chakra Quests in this event, which are:

  • Water Chakra Quests: April 12
  • Earth Chakra Quests: April 15
  • Fire Chakra Quests: April 18
  • Air Chakra Quests: April 22
  • Sound Chakra Quests: April 25
  • Light Chakra Quests: April 25

Each Chakra gets unblocked after completing at least four Quests from that phase. To access the recent Elements Quests, simply scroll through the Avatar icon beside the Play button on the Menu Tab.

Check out more Fortnite guides:

How to get Avatar: The Last Airbender skins | How to complete Fortnite Avatar Korra Quests | How to get Avatar Waterbending Mythic | All leaked Fortnite skins & cosmetics | 7 best Fortnite Creative maps for earning XP

About The Author

Sourav Banik

Sourav is a Games Writer at Dexerto, specializing in writing tips and guides for a number of games, including Apex Legends, Baldur's Gate 3, Diablo 4, Palworld, The Finals, XDefiant, and occasionally Tech. He is also passionate about esports, following games such as Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege. He previously wrote for Sportskeeda. Contact Sourav at sourav.banik@dexerto.com

keep reading
Fortnite Avatar Elemental Mythic items
Fortnite
How to get Avatar Elemental Bending mythics in Fortnite
Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite Avatar Elements pass rewards
Fortnite
Fortnite x Avatar Elements Pass: How to unlock, tier rewards & more
Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite Avatar Elements event cover
Fortnite
All Fortnite x Avatar Elements event quests and rewards
Rishabh Sabarwal
A screenshot featuring Mark from Invincible and Fortnite logo.
Fortnite
Fortnite’s new Invincible collab game mode lets you play deathmatch with a twist
Michelle Cornelia
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech