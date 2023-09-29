How to get free ‘Celebrating Women’ Fortnite cosmetics

Fortnite’s Celebration of Women returns as the Battle Royale title celebrates the female players and creators who contribute to the game. The event brings a themed Icon Radio Station and free cosmetics for players to redeem. Here’s how you can get them all.

With its meteoric rise to fame, Epic Games’ Fortnite has become more than just a game; it’s also an active hub for players and content creators. Women have made great strides within this thriving ecosystem, adding to the success of the game as both players and creators.

Article continues after ad

Over the years, female content creators such as Chica, Loserfruit, and others have risen to prominence by introducing more women to Fortnite and cultivating a sizeable player base in their respective regions. They have also received their very own Icon Series skins in the game due to their contribution to the Battle Royale.

Article continues after ad

Similarly, Epic continues to honor the women of the Fortnite community through the Celebrating Women initiative, in which all players can claim free cosmetic items, listen to women-empowering music on Icon Radio, and play women-created islands in UEFN.

Article continues after ad

Here’s how to get all the cosmetic items for free.

Epic Games Players can get upto five free cosmetic items.

How to get free ‘Celebrating Women’ cosmetics

To claim all of the free ‘Celebrating Women’ cosmetics, simply follow these steps:

Visit the Item Shop. Navigate down to the tab with the event’s name. There you’ll see four tiles of cosmetic items with a price tag of 0 V-Bucks. Click the purchase button on each item to acquire it for free. Soon, these will appear in your locker, and you can now equip them.

Remember that this event will end on October 9, 2023, and you will no longer be able to claim these items after that date.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There are five cosmetic items that players can get during this promotional event. They are:

Heartburst Emote

Banner Icon

Hearts Up Emoticon

Winner’s Heart Spray

Reinvention Wrap

Moreover, players will also be able to play several creator made islands made by women during this event. Here’s a list of all the creator-made islands and their creators:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Celebrating Women cosmetic items in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4!

In the meantime, though, we’ve got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season, so make sure to check out our guide content:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad