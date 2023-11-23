How to get free Competitor’s Time Brella glider in Fortnite Season OG

The Competitor’s Time Brella glider has been added as a free reward to Ranked Season 2 as part of Season OG’s final update, so here’s how you can get the glider completely free in Fortnite.

Fortnite players have loved the Chapter 4 Season OG update that has sent the Battle Royale back to the game’s original Chapter 1 roots. It has shattered its player count records since the season was released and achieved over 44 million players in a single day.

Aside from all the nostalgic content having flooded into the Battle Royale, the overhauled Ranked mode also had a wave of fresh updates for Ranked Season 2. This included faster matchmaking and rank progression.

Another addition was the many rewards on offer to players for free by competing in Ranked to earn enough points to receive the Competitor’s Skyblades Glider or completing various Ranked Urgent Quests.

Now, with Season OG’s final update, you can get your hands on the Competitor’s Time Brella glider for free. Here’s exactly how to get the free glider in Fortnite.

Epic Games Placing higher in Ranked Cups will grant players with two free rewards.

When will Competitor’s Time Brella release in Fortnite?

Competitor’s Time Brella glider was released as a Ranked Season 2 reward in Fortnite on November 23, 2023.

It will be made available as a Ranked reward from Ranked Cups between November 23 – 26.

How to get Competitor’s Time Brella glider in Fortnite

In order to get the free Competitor’s Time Brella glider in Fortnite you would need to compete in Ranked Cups that are available in Ranked Season 2.

Simply select Ranked from your lobby screen and play by yourself in Solo mode or compete with your friends in Duos and Squads.

You would need to earn at least 75 points in any session from November 23 – 26 to receive the Competitor’s Time Brella. The glider has different dynamic designs displaying the color of the highest rank you’ve reached this Season.

We’ve also got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in Season OG, so make sure to check out our guide content:

