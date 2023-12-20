How to get Fortnite’s High Society Ranker glider for free

Want to get your hands on the coveted High Society Ranker umbrella in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1? Here’s how you can easily get it for free.

With a consistent stream of new content and a gameplay overhaul that includes new movement animations and features, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is kicking out in style. Victory Royale and faster Battle Pass levels are attained by players who grind the Battle Royale modes.

However, to compete in the cash cups and tournaments scheduled for this season, players are putting in the work throughout Ranked modes. Playing in casual mode lets you complete quests and gain XP, but completing ranking quests in ranked mode unlocks special rewards.

Even though the Victory Umbrella is often the most sought-after reward in Fortnite, and this season is no exception with the Rebel Brella, players can get another High Society Ranker glider for free.

Get the free High Society Ranker glider in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 players can win a High Society Ranker glider for free simply by earning 75 points in a Ranked Cup. While gathering said points can pose a challenge as you might need to play several matches to gather them, you’ll instantly be awarded the glider once you achieve the target.

Furthermore, as you climb up the ranks in Fortnite Battle Royale, you can choose your preferred style of glider that you’ll be able to keep forever. Here’s the full schedule of Ranked Battle Royale and Zero Build cups in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1:

January: 12th, 13th and 14th

February: 2nd, 3rd and 4th

March: 1st, 2nd and 3rd

While the timings vary across several regions, you can check your local tournament time by heading over to the Compete tab in the game.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the High Society Ranker glider in Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

