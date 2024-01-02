How to get Enforcer AR in Fortnite

The Enforcer AR is up for grabs in Fortnite, after an unexpected hotfix came through. Here’s what you need to know on how to get your hands on the the gun in-game.

Fortnite is in the midst of Chapter 5 Season 1, introducing a whole new world of content to digest. Brand-new weapons, gameplay additions, skins, as well as three groundbreaking modes are just a few of the huge changes added this season.

As players dove into the Battle Royale portion, they uncovered a hidden weapon nobody knew about, causing a bit of confusion among the player base. This weapon is the Enforcer AR, which appears similar to Call of Duty’s iconic FAL Assault Rifle. A hotfix has since deployed, solving every player’s questions.

Here’s what you need to know about the AR and how to get and find it in Fortnite.

Where to find the Enforcer AR in Fortnite

There are two ways you can get the Enforcer AR in Fortnite — eliminate Vengeance Jones in the Underground HQ or find the weapon in regular loot stashes.

The first option was discovered by players who found and killed the NPC, as it would sometimes drop a rare version of the Enforcer AR. However, this was an accident, as the gun wasn’t supposed to be available in-game until a later update. That said, killing Vengeance Jones in his base will drop you the rifle.

On the other hand, Update v28.01.01 officially introduced the rifle to the game. With this hotfix, players can discover the Enforcer AR via usual methods such as from ground loot, in chests, and more. It also comes in all rarities, and it can be modded via weapon mods.

As you can imagine, since it comes in different rarities, it does have a varying damage profile. The Uncommon version starts with a 32-damage profile and 2.42 reload speed. The Legendary ends with a 39-damage profile and 1.98 reload speed.

That’s all you need to know on how to find the Enforcer AR in Fortnite. Be sure to keep up with the rest of our related content so you can get the upper hand in-game.

