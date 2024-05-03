How to craft a Bowcaster in LEGO Fortnite

Star Wars is in LEGO Fortnite thanks to its new update, and this includes Chewbacca’s iconic bowcaster weapon. Here is how to get it for yourself.

As Star Wars arrives in LEGO Fortnite, the game is now getting a ton of new items to use like lightsabers, and even a Bowcaster much like Chewbacca uses in the movies.

This Bowcaster packs a punch and can help you in your efforts to help the Rebels push back on the Empire forces that have crashed in your area.

Here is how you can use the Bowcaster for yourself, and the steps you need to take to do so.

Epic Games Bowcasters have come to LEGO Fortnite.

How to obtain Bowcaster in LEGO Fortnite

In order to build the Bowcaster, the first thing you will need is to find the Rebel Base, which you can find after meeting Captain Bravara once you load into the game. She will give you Macrobinoculars to use to find the camp.

There are reports of Captain Bravara not spawning when loading into an existing world. If this happens to you, you will need to find the Base on your own.

This won’t be too difficult: the Rebel Outpost is in the Grasslands, and you can easily see its campfire at night.

At the Rebel Outpost, you will need to build a Rebel Workbench, something that’s necessary for many of the new Star Wars items in LEGO Fortnite.

With the Rebel Workbench built, you now will need to unlock weapons recipes by collecting Durasteel. You can do this by destroying the remains of the Starship around the Rebel Base to get Scrap Durasteel. Then put this in a Smelter to create Durasteel.

Once you have this, you will unlock the recipes you need to put together this weapon.

LEGO Fortnite Bowcaster crafting recipe

The recipe for crafting the Bowcaster is:

10x Durasteel As just mentioned, destroy the debris around the camp and put the scraps in the smelter.

Cut Amber x3 you can find Amber in the Dry Valley, and then place it in a Gem Cutter.

Cut Sapphire x3 collect Sapphire in Frostlands Caves, and then place them in a Gem Cutter.

Power Cell x1 craft at an Uncommon Workbench with Glass x6 and Biomass x30



Getting the LEGO Fortnite Bowcaster in Sandbox Mode is much easier, as you will be given the weapon in your inventory as soon as you spawn in.