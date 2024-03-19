How to get Ascendant Midas skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2

Midas returns in Fortnite’s latest update, albeit with a new look that players will be able to snag. Here are the full details on the Ascendant Midas skin in Fortnite’s Chapter 5 Season 2.

Fortnite update 29.01 sees the return of Midas, with new and returning weapons to use, such as the Chain of Hades and Drum Gun, the return of the Floor is Lava LTM, and much more.

However, the fun doesn’t end there. Midas’ return is a massive lore point for Fortnite, and after breaking out of The Underworld prison, he’s donning a new look to match the Greek theme that players will be able to use.

Article continues after ad

Without further ado, here are the full details on the Ascendant Midas skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Epic Games Midas returns in a new look and brings gold items and Floor is Lava LTM back to the island.

How to get Ascendant Midas skin in Fortnite

As of now, the Ascendant Midas skin is not in the Item Shop, and it won’t be until the March 26, 2024 shop refreshes at 8 PM ET. With that said, the price of the bundle or individual pieces is under wraps until it arrives, but we will keep you updated when it arrives.

Article continues after ad

However, here’s a brief look at what players can expect from the Ascendant Midas bundle:

Ascendant Midas with Shade Style

Golden King’s Cape Back Bling with Shade Style

The Golden Touch Pickaxe with Shade Style

Golden Ascension Wrap

Epic Games Players can get the new Midas skin for free by placing among the top in the Rise of Midas Cup.

If you don’t want to purchase the bundle or items in the shop, there is an alternative method to unlock the Ascendant Midas skin for free. Competing in the Rise of Midas Cup on March 24 and earning the most points will grant you the bundle before it arrives on March 26 for absolutely free as a reward.

Article continues after ad

Check out more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 content:

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Patch Notes | How to get Victory Umbrella | Map Changes and new locations | Every new, vaulted and unvaulted weapon | All Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass skins and rewards | How to get Avatar Korra skin | All Weekly Challenges & Quests | Where to find all Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 | Chapter 5 Season 2 end date | How to get Thunderbolt of Zeus Mythic | Fortnite Server Status | How to defeat bosses | All Weapon Mods in Chapter 5 Season 2 | All NPC Characters | Best weapons tier list | Best landing spots | How to get Medallions