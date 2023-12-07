Can you catch fire in LEGO Fortnite?

Fortnite’s game mode, in collaboration with LEGO, has finally been released and has players asking questions about how to survive in the great outdoors. One of the first steps is to create a fire, but can that fire do more harm than good?

LEGO Fortnite gives players a whole new world to navigate and explore. There are cute animals to pet, endless structures to build, and dangerous foes lurking around every corner.

While the environment may be LEGO-fied, the world is straight out of Fortnite with similar animations and sounds. All of which adds to the fun survival style that has been implemented in the world.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

When players first launch the game, they will be faced with the task of gathering materials to start their survival journey. One of the first things players have to build is a campfire to keep warm from the night and the elements.

Do campfires deal damage in LEGO Fortnite?

The simple answer to this is no – campfires do not deal damage to the player. Unlike other survival titles like The Forest and Minecraft, the player does not take damage by walking over the campfire.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

Campfires are used as an element of survival in LEGO Fortnite. The player has to keep warm or risk possibly freezing to death. Cold can be brought on by the day turning to night or whenever it begins to rain.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This requires the play to get close to the fire in order to warm themselves, but fear not! The fire will not add any extra worry when it comes to taking damage.

LEGO Fortnite leaves that to the spiders and wolves that constantly roam the area.

Article continues after ad

For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad