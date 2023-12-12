LEGO Fortnite lets players explore a seemingly-endless landscape, but you’ll need plenty of sustenance on your travels. Here’s how to cook food in LEGO Fortnite.

Food is plentiful in the world of LEGO Fortnite, with raspberries, pumpkins, and corn stalks available to be picked right when you spawn into the game.

Although this food will help you recover some of your hunger and health, cooking those basic ingredients can result in some more powerful treats that can give your character powerful effects and ease your survival.

Here’s how to cook food in LEGO Fortnite, and all the recipes you can cook up.

Epic Games/LEGO You can farm your own food or harvest it for a decent cook.

How do you cook food in LEGO Fortnite?

To cook a meal in, players simply need to bring the required ingredients to either the Grill, the Juicer, or the Oven and convert them into the desired output.

Players can build a Grill using 30 pieces of Granite. They can access the ability to build a Grill through the Utility section of the village menu. Juicers will require a bit more material to build, as players will need 8 Planks, 8 Marble Slabs, and 5 Knotroot Rods to craft a Juicer.

Finally, the Oven can only be crafted late into the game, as it requires 8 Brightcore, 15 Copper Bars, and 35 Obsidian Slabs to craft. Just like a the Lumber Mill, players will simply add the appropriate input foods to the appropriate station to let them cook into a tastier meal.

LEGO Fortnite

What foods can you cook in LEGO Fortnite?

As of this writing, there are only a few foods that players can cook on each station, but hopefully more recipes will be added to LEGO Fortnite in the future.

Here are all the recipes that players can cook on the Grill.

Meal Ingredients Meal Effects Grilled Meat 1 Meat +8 Hunger

+2 Hearts Corn on the Cob 1 Corn +5 Hunger

+3 Hearts

2 minutes of Stamina Boost Fried Egg 2 Eggs +8 Hunger

+5 Hearts

2 minutes of Stamina Boost Spicy Burger 1 Flour, 1 Meat, 1 Spicy Pepper +4 Bonus Hearts

+10 Hunger

10 minutes of Cold Resistance

The following foods can be made in the Juicer.

Meal Ingredients Meal Effects Slap Juice 2 Slap Berries +3 Bonus Hearts

+5 Hunger

2 minutes of Stamina Boost Slurp Juice 2 Raspberries, 2 Slurp Mushrooms +5 Hunger

5 minutes of Heart Regeneration Snowberry Shake 2 Snow Berries, 1 Milk +5 Hunger

+12 Hearts

10 minutes of Heat Resistance

Finally, these foods can be crafted by players who have an Oven.

Meal Ingredients Meal Effects Bread 2 Flour, 2 Eggs +10 Hearts

+10 Hunger Meat Pie 1 Flour, 1 Meat, 1 Egg +20 Hunger

+20 Hearts

+4 Bonus Hearts Pumpkin Pie 1 Flour, 1 Pumpkin +10 Hearts

+20 Hunger

2 minutes of Stamina Boost Fruit Pie 1 Flour, 1 Raspberry, 3 Snow Berries, 3 Slap Berries +15 Hearts

+8 Hunger

2 minutes of Stamina Boost Pizza 2 Flour, 1 Meat, 3 Spicy Peppers, 1 Cheese +25 Hearts

+5 Bonus Hearts

+20 Hunger

So there you have it – everything you need to know about how to cook food in LEGO Fortnite. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

