How to get Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite

If you’re wondering how to get your hands on Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite, then here’s everything you need to know.

LEGO Fortnite has continued to dominate since the open world block building experience landed with it’s all new mode.

As you progress through the game, you will want to keep upgrading your tools, worktables, weapons and even your village level itself. Once you’ve mastered the basics, you will soon want to start collecting Knotroot which serves as an upgrade to standard Wood.

Article continues after ad

However, this time it won’t be as easily obtained by finding it on the ground nearby or from surrounding trees. Here’s how to get and find Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite.

Article continues after ad

Where to find Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite

To get Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite, you will need to enter a cave, which are found all around your world and will appear on your map when you are nearby. Once inside, just chop them down with a Forest Axe.

Caves will be marked on your in-game map with a symbol and after a short while of exploring you should easily come across one.

Article continues after ad

Knotroot as the name suggests grows out of cave walls and has the appearance of light brown colored windy roots, which shouldn’t take you too long to come across once inside. To chop down the roots you would need to use an Uncommon Forest Axe or higher.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

You will need the following materials to build an Uncommon Forest Axe:

3 Skeleton Bones (from eliminating skeletons)

3 Wooden Rods (crafted from a Lumber Mill)

How to get Knotroot Rods in LEGO Fortnite

To get Knotroot Rods in LEGO Fortnite, you will need to find and place one piece of Knotroot into a Lumber Mill and then after a short while it will prodce a Knotroot Rod.

Article continues after ad

Knotroot is considered an upgrade from using standard Wood. These Rods can then be used to make better tools and weapons, such as an Uncommon Pickaxe and Uncommon Longsword. As well as this, you can use the Knotroot to level up your village to reach level 4.

So there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about how to get Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite. For more, be sure to check our other content and guides below:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

7 beginner tips in LEGO Fortnite | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass quests & rewards | Best LEGO Fortnite skins & how to get them | How to get Blast Core in LEGO Fortnite | How to get Copper Bars in LEGO Fortnite | How to increase your health in LEGO Fortnite | Best LEGO Fortnite settings | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | Can you pet animals in LEGO Fortnite? | How to escape cold in LEGO Fortnite