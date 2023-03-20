Fortnite update 24.01 patch notes: Downtime details & what’s included?

Fortnite update 24.01 has arrived, but what’s included with this patch? Let’s find out.

It’s only been a couple of weeks since Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 started, but Epic Games is already launching a mid-season update for the game.

These patches usually add new weapons, make map changes, or deliver new quests to complete, but the 24.01 update is a little bit different as it doesn’t seem like there’s much changing at all.

We’ve rounded up everything we know about Fortnite update 24.01 below.

Epic Games

Fortnite update 24.01 downtime details

Downtime for the 24.01 update in Fortnite will begin at 1AM PT / 4AM ET / 8AM GMT on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Article continues after ad

We don’t know how long downtime will last, but it’s usually anywhere between one hour and two hours, depending on how much content gets added.

Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN)

According to leaker Shiina, the main reason for this 24.01 update is to add the “final touches” for Unreal Editor for Fortnite, the long-awaited PC application for creating new games and experiences for Fortnite.

It’s set to launch on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, so there’s not long to wait now!

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) is a new PC application for designing, developing, and publishing games and experiences directly into Fortnite,” explained Epic Games in a blog post about the new application.

Article continues after ad

“With many of Unreal Engine 5’s powerful tools and workflows at your fingertips, including custom asset import, modeling, materials and VFX, Sequencer and Control Rig, you’ll have a whole new world of options for producing and publishing games and experiences for Fortnite that can be enjoyed by millions of players.”

And that’s it! It seems like there won’t be any new skins or cosmetics added in this update. It also doesn’t look like there have been any map changes or weapon changes either.

Considering this was a 24.01 patch rather than a 24.10 patch, it makes sense that it’s just a small update. Fingers crossed that the next update is a bigger one.

Article continues after ad

While you’re here, check out some of our Fortnite guides below:

Rarest skins in Fortnite | How to use Reality Augments | Best Fortnite skins of all time | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins