Everything announced for Fortnite at State of Unreal 2024

The State of Unreal 2024 revealed a ton of content coming to Fortnite. Here’s the full scoop on what to expect.

Every year, Epic Games holds a presentation at the Game Developers Conference, where the publisher shows off the latest advancements with Unreal Engine and more.

Last year was massive, as the publisher shared a new setup for the Fortnite creator system alongside the launch of Unreal Editor for the game.

This year is no different, with huge changes revealed, sharing a promising future for the future of Epic Games’ title. Here are all the details of upcoming projects and undertakings Epic Games is focused on.

All Fortnite announcements at State of Unreal 2024

Epic Games

Per Fortnite’s well-known community members, here’s the full checklist of what players can expect:

First Person mode this year

Fall Guys joining to Fortnite

Battle Royale mode made in UEFN in 2025

Fortnite x NINJAGO coming soon

Fortnite returns to iOS this year

For those interested in the Fall Guys crossover, Fortnite’s Creator Twitter/X account shared the collab arrives in May 2024.

While there’s a lot of content coming in the future, the present holds some neat changes as well. LEGO Elements and Styles have officially joined UEFN and Creative. On the other hand, Rocket Racing received track-building and vehicle-spawning tools.

