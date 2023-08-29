Fortnite Survivor Medals: How they work & free rewards

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 debuts Survivor Medals, a new method for gaining XP during Battle Royale matches. By acquiring these, players can rank up more quickly, as they are inspired by Battle Medals which were last seen in Chapter 2. Here’s how they work and the free rewards you can get by earning them.

The latest Fortnite season has arrived and players are enjoying the heist theme Epic Games has once again brought to the island which has added to their excitement. As the island is now taken over by Kado Thorne and his Eclipse faction, three new POIs, new powerful weapons and much more has been added to the game which players would need as a Last Resort to carry out heists around those locations.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While heist is the only resort for survival during the Battle Royale island, Epic has introduced a new way for players to be acknowledged as they climb their way to Victory Royale. Survivor Medals, inspired from Battle Medals in Chapter 2, are a new addition to the game as players can complete a set number of Survivor Quests to get XP and free rewards during their gameplay.

Here’s how they work and the free rewards you can get by completing related quests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Survivor Medals can be gained by completing Survivor Quests.

What are Survivor Medals in Fortnite & how do they work

Survivor Medals are inspired by Battle Medals, which were introduced in Chapter 2 and used to award players with XP for conducting various in-game actions during a Battle Royale match. In Chapter 4 Season 4, players receive these medals after completing a series of Survivor Quests, individually within a single match, which involves eliminating opponents while surviving in the game.

Article continues after ad

Survivor Medals come in seven distinct rarities. They are: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Exotic, and Mythic. You can obtain each medal by completing a total of 10 Survivor Quests of that rarity.

Article continues after ad

As you earn more medals of a higher rarity, you will receive increasingly difficult quests to complete, through which you can acquire access to medals of the next rarities. Survivor Medals can only be obtained by completing Survivor Quests that are available in Chapter 4 Season 4 until November 3, 2023.

Epic Games There are seven different styles of the Prized Llama Back Bling that players can unlock.

All Survivor Quests & free rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Upon completing Survivor Quests, you can also obtain a free Prized Llama Back Bling that is themed after the color of each Survivor Medal rarity. For example, the base style of the free reward can be unlocked by completing the common Survivor Quests and earning the common rarity medal.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

As you earn medals, you’ll earn a similar style to the Prized Llama Back Bling, which also comes in seven various rarities. Moreover, each quest in a rarity will only unlock if you have completed the previous one.

Here are all the Survivor Quests that must be completed for each rarity in order to unlock the free rewards and XP.

Common Survivor Quests

Here are all the Common Survivor Quests you need to complete to get the Common Survivor Medal and the free Common Prized Llama Back Bling:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Quest Rarity Quest Reward Common 10 Reach 50 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Common 9 Reach 45 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Common 8 Reach 40 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Common 7 Reach 35 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Common 6 Reach 30 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Common 5 Reach 28 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Common 4 Reach 26 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Common 3 Reach 24 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Common 2 Reach 22 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Common 1 Reach 20 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP All Common Quests Complete all Common Quests to earn the Common Prized Llama

Uncommon Survivor Quests

Here are all the Uncommon Survivor Quests you need to complete to get the Uncommon Survivor Medal and the free Uncommon Prized Llama Back Bling:

Article continues after ad

Quest Rarity Quest Reward Uncommon 10 Reach 30 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Uncommon 9 Reach 28 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Uncommon 8 Reach 26 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Uncommon 7 Reach 24 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Uncommon 6 Reach 22 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Uncommon 5 Reach 20 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Uncommon 4 Reach 18 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Uncommon 3 Reach 16 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Uncommon 2 Reach 14 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP Uncommon 1 Reach 12 players remaining with an elimination 10,000 XP All Uncommon Quests Complete all Uncommon Quests to earn the Uncommon Prized Llama

Rare Survivor Quests

Here are all the Rare Survivor Quests you need to complete to get the Rare Survivor Medal and the free Rare Prized Llama Back Bling:

Quest Rarity Quest Reward Rare 10 Reach 30 players remaining with 2 eliminations 10,000 XP Rare 9 Reach 28 players remaining with 2 eliminations 10,000 XP Rare 8 Reach 26 players remaining with 2 eliminations 10,000 XP Rare 7 Reach 24 players remaining with 2 eliminations 10,000 XP Rare 6 Reach 22 players remaining with 2 eliminations 10,000 XP Rare 5 Reach 20 players remaining with 2 eliminations 10,000 XP Rare 4 Reach 18 players remaining with 2 eliminations 10,000 XP Rare 3 Reach 16 players remaining with 2 eliminations 10,000 XP Rare 2 Reach 14 players remaining with 2 eliminations 10,000 XP Rare 1 Reach 12 players remaining with 2 eliminations 10,000 XP All Rare Quests Complete all Rare Quests to earn the Rare Prized Llama

Epic Survivor Quests

Here are all the Epic Survivor Quests you need to complete to get the Epic Survivor Medal and the free Epic Prized Llama Back Bling:

Article continues after ad

Quest Rarity Quest Reward Epic 10 Reach 20 players remaining with 3 eliminations 10,000 XP Epic 9 Reach 18 players remaining with 3 eliminations 10,000 XP Epic 8 Reach 16 players remaining with 3 eliminations 10,000 XP Epic 7 Reach 14 players remaining with 3 eliminations 10,000 XP Epic 6 Reach 12 players remaining with 3 eliminations 10,000 XP Epic 5 Reach 10 players remaining with 3 eliminations 10,000 XP Epic 4 Reach 8 players remaining with 3 eliminations 10,000 XP Epic 3 Reach 7 players remaining with 3 eliminations 10,000 XP Epic 2 Reach 6 players remaining with 3 eliminations 10,000 XP Epic 1 Reach 5 players remaining with 3 eliminations 10,000 XP All Epic Quests Complete all Epic Quests to earn the Epic Prized Llama

Legendary Survivor Quests

Here are all the Legendary Survivor Quests you need to complete to get the Legendary Survivor Medal and the free Legendary Prized Llama Back Bling:

Quest Rarity Quest Reward Legendary 10 Reach 15 players remaining with 5 eliminations 10,000 XP Legendary 9 Reach 14 players remaining with 5 eliminations 10,000 XP Legendary 8 Reach 12 players remaining with 5 eliminations 10,000 XP Legendary 7 Reach 10 players remaining with 5 eliminations 10,000 XP Legendary 6 Reach 9 players remaining with 5 eliminations 10,000 XP Legendary 5 Reach 8 players remaining with 5 eliminations 10,000 XP Legendary 4 Reach 7 players remaining with 5 eliminations 10,000 XP Legendary 3 Reach 6 players remaining with 5 eliminations 10,000 XP Legendary 2 Reach 5 players remaining with 5 eliminations 10,000 XP Legendary 1 Earn a Victory Royale with 5 eliminations 10,000 XP All Legendary Quests Complete all Legendary Quests to earn the Legendary Prized Llama

Exotic Survivor Quests

Here are all the Exotic Survivor Quests you need to complete to get the Exotic Survivor Medal and the free Exotic Prized Llama Back Bling:

Article continues after ad

Quest Rarity Quest Reward Exotic 10 Reach 15 players remaining with 7 eliminations 10,000 XP Exotic 9 Reach 14 players remaining with 7 eliminations 10,000 XP Exotic 8 Reach 12 players remaining with 7 eliminations 10,000 XP Exotic 7 Reach 10 players remaining with 7 eliminations 10,000 XP Exotic 6 Reach 9 players remaining with 7 eliminations 10,000 XP Exotic 5 Reach 8 players remaining with 7 eliminations 10,000 XP Exotic 4 Reach 7 players remaining with 7 eliminations 10,000 XP Exotic 3 Reach 6 players remaining with 7 eliminations 10,000 XP Exotic 2 Reach 5 players remaining with 7 eliminations 10,000 XP Exotic 1 Earn a Victory Royale with 7 eliminations 10,000 XP All Exotic Quests Complete all Exotic Quests to earn the Exotic Prized Llama

Mythic Survivor Quests

Here are all the Mythic Survivor Quests you need to complete to get the Mythic Survivor Medal and the free Mythic Prized Llama Back Bling:

Article continues after ad

Quest Rarity Quest Reward Mythic 10 Earn a Victory Royale with 10 eliminations 10,000 XP Mythic 9 Earn a Victory Royale with 10 eliminations 10,000 XP Mythic 8 Earn a Victory Royale with 10 eliminations 10,000 XP Mythic 7 Earn a Victory Royale with 10 eliminations 10,000 XP Mythic 6 Earn a Victory Royale with 10 eliminations 10,000 XP Mythic 5 Earn a Victory Royale with 10 eliminations 10,000 XP Mythic 4 Earn a Victory Royale with 10 eliminations 10,000 XP Mythic 3 Earn a Victory Royale with 10 eliminations 10,000 XP Mythic 2 Earn a Victory Royale with 10 eliminations 10,000 XP Mythic 1 Earn a Victory Royale with 10 eliminations 10,000 XP All Mythic Quests Complete all Mythic Quests to earn the Mythic Prized Llama



So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about Survivor Medals and how to get them with free rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4.

Make sure to visit our Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad