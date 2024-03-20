Fortnite Rise of Midas Cup: Eligibility, schedule, free rewards & more

If you’re interested in participating in Fortnite’s Rise of Midas Cup, then here’s everything you need to know, including eligibility, schedule, match placements, scoring, and all the free rewards you can get.

Fortnite has unleashed Midas back into the game with its 29.01 update for Chapter 5 Season 2.

The fan-favorite and iconic character has returned with his own NPC, Drum Gun, Floor is Lava LTM, skin, and much more. One of which is Epic’s new Rise of Midas Cup event.

During the event, players can compete against others from their regions in a series of Battle Royale matches to score points for each match, while earning some exciting free Midas-themed rewards.

So, here’s everything you need to know, including the eligibility requirements, when it is, how you score points, and all the free rewards you can get in the Rise of Midas Cup for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Contents

Eligibility

To be eligible to participate in any of the Rise of Midas Cup matches and receive any prizes from the event, then you must meet Epic’s eligibility criteria.

Epic Games You can earn The Rise of Midas Loading Screen as a free reward by competing in the cup.

Here are all seven parts of the criteria you must meet to participate in Fortnite’s Rise of Midas Cup:

Age – You must be at least 13 years old or greater depending on your country. Epic TOS and Fortnite EULA – You must comply with Epic’s Terms of Service and the Fortnite End User License Agreement. Two-Factor Authentication – You must enable Two-Factor Authentication on your Epic Account. Epic Affiliation – You must not be affiliated with the event in any way, such as an Epic employee. Player Names – Your player and team name must follow Epic’s Code of Conduct. Epic Account – Your Epic Account must be level fifty or above and free of any violations. Additional – You must not play from any prohibited country outside of the U.S.

You may not participate in the event using iOS devices.

You can only use one device, one Epic Account, and compete from one Region

You must be Platinum rank or higher in Ranked Battle Royale

Schedule

Players can compete in the Rise of Midas Cup on March 24, where those who earn the most points in each region will earn various in-game rewards for free.

Epic Games Midas returns and brings new gold items and Floor is Lava LTM back to the Fortnite Island.

Each session will last approximately three hours and players may participate in 10 matches during each Session. Players will earn points based on the scoring system listed below. It is worth noting that matches for this event will count only if the match begins before the event window closes at the end of the day.

After each session, the players who earned the highest amount of points will be listed at the top of the in-game leaderboard for each region. These players will then be awarded the relevant cosmetic prizes.

Match placements & scoring

Players will earn 2 points for each elimination and earn extra points depending on their placement to get their total score for each Rise of Midas Cup match.

Epic Games The Midas Ascendant skin you can earn as a free reward by competing in the Rise of Midas Cup.

You will be able to participate in 10 matches during each session and the scores for each match will all be added towards your overall score.

Here are all the points you will gain for each placement in a Rise of Midas Cup match:

Victory Royale – 30 points

2nd – 25 points

3rd – 22 points

4th – 20 points

5th – 19 points

6th – 17 points

7th – 16 points

8th – 15 points

9th – 14 points

10th – 13 points

11th to 15th – 11 points

16th to 20th – 9 points

21st to 25th – 7 points

26th to 30th – 5 points

31st to 35th – 4 points

36th to 40th – 3 points

41st to 50th – 2 points

51st to 75th – 1 point

Free rewards

Here are all five free rewards you can receive by participating in the Rise of Midas Cup and how you can get them from each session.

Epic Games The Ascendant Midas skin, Golden King’s Cape Back Bling and The Golden Touch Pickaxe you can earn.

REWARD HOW TO GET The Rise of Midas Loading Screen Earn 8 points in your session. Ascendant Midas skin Place 1st-2000th in your session. Golden King’s Cape Back Bling Place 1st-2000th in your session. The Golden Touch Pickaxe Place 1st-2000th in your session. Golden Ascension Wrap Place 1st-2000th in your session.

To receive the Rise of Midas Loading Screen you will need to earn 8 points no matter what region you are located in. However, the placement position you need to get all of the other cosmetics will differ depending on the region you are playing from. The above table shows this for North America.

