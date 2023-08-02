Fortnite Quinta Safe event: How to get free rewards in Discord

A brand new limited-time Fortnite event, Quinta Safe, is here to offer free exclusive cosmetic rewards to players who use Discord. Here’s how you can get started and redeem all the rewards easily.

Fortnite is well-known for its collaborations with global tech brands such as Samsung, Xbox, PlayStation, and other pop culture franchises. In the past year, Epic Games also partnered with Discord, an online service frequently used by players for communication.

With this official collaboration, players received Fortnite quests in Discord to complete in-game for free rewards. Unlike the previous promotion, which required players to grind in-game to obtain access to the free items, the new Discord event is much simpler.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Quinta Safe event and how to obtain free Fortnite rewards through Discord.

Epic Games Players need to log in to Discord to earn these rewards.

How to get free Fortnite rewards through Discord in Quinta Safe event

Quinta Safe, also known as Safe Thursday (or Safe Farm) is a new promotional event that is launched by Fortnite Brasil and Portugal in association with Discord. The event will take place every Thursday, starting August 3 to August 24, 2023, from 7 PM to 11 PM ET on the official Fortnite Brasil and Portugal Discord server.

In order to get started, simply follow these steps:

Article continues after ad

Link your Epic Games account with Discord. Enter the official Fortnite Brasil & Portugal Discord server. Read the instructions in the “#safe-farm” channel and select your preferences: Voice Chat (On or Off), Game Style (Quiet or Competitive), Ranked (Yes or No), and your preferred Platform for playing Fortnite. Click the “Get Started” button to start pairing with a player with similar preferences during the event. Play for at least one hour each Thursday in Zero Build or Battle Royale game modes.

Once you’ve met the requirements, you will get the free reward in the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Here’s a list of all the free rewards and when can you redeem them in Fortnite:

Stand By Me Emoticon (August 3 event)

(August 3 event) You Are Beautiful Spray (August 10 event)

Spray (August 10 event) Talked! Emoticon (August 17 event)

(August 17 event) Explosive Greeting Spray (August 24 event)

You can find more info on the event here. However, in case you’re wondering how to sign up for a Discord account and link your Epic account, you can refer to this guide.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about how to get free Fortnite rewards during the Quinta Safe Discord event.

Article continues after ad

Make sure to visit our Fortnite page for all the latest updates, and check out some more guides below:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins