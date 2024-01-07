Fortnite players want “frustrating” Chapter 5 reloading mechanic gone forever

Fortnite players are frustrated with the reloading mechanic in Chapter 5, claiming that with the addition of magazine modification base reloading has been changed.

Epic Games has made changes to Fortnite Battle Royale mechanics that have been considered controversial in the past.

In Chapter 5 Season 1 players have been complaining about a lot of the changes, like the graphics overhaul to movement that fans considered to be “janky“.

However, Epic Games was responsive to player complaints, with the developers releasing a tweet letting players know why it might feel weird.

Now, players have started to notice another mechanic that feels wrong, reloading, and demand that Epic Games address the reloading mechanic too.

Fortnite players convinced reloading is bugged

One player was fed up with problems with the reload animation and timer, posting their frustrating experiences to social media.

“Is the reloading mechanic frustratingly long this season?” they asked the rest of the Fortnite community.

They continued to say that they were “flabbergasted” by the reload times this season, specifically remembering a time when they “literally got to the part of the animation where I was putting the gun back into normal position,” then they mantled a fence and reload got canceled.

But other Fortnite players assured the original poster that they weren’t going crazy.

“Yea, it doesn’t finish reloading when it said it does. That’s why you use a speed mag. Infinitely better than the drum,” one said.

“Exactly this,” another person agreed with the complaints. “They changed the graphic of the reload timer. So if you’re used to the pre-chapter 5 way you’ll always be a fraction early and thereby canceling the reload.”

However, while other players also encountered the issue, they didn’t take the change as badly as others and found it as an opportunity for some funny teamwork.

“Myself and the crew I play with have gotten into the habit of randomly calling out “reload check” multiple times throughout the match. Often followed by the sounds of many guns being reloaded and several laughs and thank yous,” one fan said.

If any changes are made to the reloading mechanic in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, make sure to stay up to date with our dedicated Fortnite page, or visit our guides below for help in other areas of the game:

