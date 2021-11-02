When is Spider-Man skin coming to Fortnite? Release date & leaks

A Spider-Man skin is one of the most demanded pop-culture crossovers in Fortnite history, and a number of leaks have hinted that it could be happening very soon.

There’s been no shortage of Marvel skins in the Fortnite multiverse, with everyone from Wolverine to Thor and Black Widow appearing in Epic Games’ popular battle royale since the superhero takeover back in Chapter 2, Season 4.

But there’s one beloved Marvel star who’s been mysteriously absent so far: Spider-Man. Everyone’s favorite web-slinger has yet to receive the Fortnite treatment, but that could be about to change if recent leaks are to be believed.

Below, you’ll find everything we know about the rumored Spider-Man collaboration in Fortnite, including a potential release date and all the leaks that have surfaced so far.

Contents

Spider-Man Fortnite skin release date

If our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man does get a Fortnite skin, it will likely be released during December 2021, as that would line up nicely with the new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While some Fortnite crossovers do happen out of the blue, they usually tie in with a big release associated with that franchise, such as the recent Shang-Chi skin and the Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy skin.

Of course, there’s always a chance that Epic have a Spider-Man skin lined up to star in the next season’s Battle Pass instead… we’ll just have to wait and see!

Is a Spider-Man skin definitely coming to Fortnite?

Although nothing has been confirmed by Epic Games, it does seem pretty inevitable that Spider-Man will arrive on the Fortnite Island eventually, as almost every other major Marvel superhero now has a skin in the game.

Rumors of a Spider-Man skin first appeared in the huge Marvel crossover that took place during Fortnite Season 4, known as Nexus War, when a Spider-Man logo appeared alongside an achievement that players could earn.

That never came to fruition, but players have been holding out for a skin ever since. With more characters like Captain Marvel and Black Panther making their way to the Item Shop in recent seasons, there’s no reason Spider-Man can’t join them.

Spider-Man in Fortnite leaks

The biggest leak regarding a potential Spider-Man skin came in October 2021, when details of a new item codenamed ‘WestSausage’ were shared by prominent Fortnite dataminer HYPEX.

HUGE POSSIBILITY FOR A SPIDER-MAN x FORTNITE COLLAB THIS YEAR! Epic are working on an item codenamed WestSausage (could mean Web Slinger) and it has swinging mechanics! (here is some text of it: "Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump" pic.twitter.com/9Na4MGNwW4 — HYPEX 🐐 (@HYPEX) October 12, 2021

Epic typically use codenames with the initials of the real name, so this could be a ‘Web Slinger’ item. The item also reportedly has swinging mechanics such as ‘Swing Attach Location’ and ‘Swing Jump’.

More details revealed that players will be able to attach themselves to vehicles and swing behind them with the item, before launching themselves forward – something Spider-Man has done in the movies.

Which Spider-Man will be in Fortnite?

Pretty much every Marvel character that’s appeared in Fortnite so far has been based on their comic book appearance, even if they’ve been released to tie into a live-action movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Based on this, it seems likely that any Spider-Man skin that comes to Fortnite will also be styled on a comic book version of Peter Parker, although we could be surprised with a Tom Holland Spider-Man.

After all, the recent Dune skins resembled actors Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, so it’s not impossible.

While we wait for more information on a potential Spider-Man collaboration, check out all the leaked upcoming skins in Fortnite right here.