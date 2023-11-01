Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s Adidas collab recreates controversial Miles Morales suit

Adidas has revealed new apparel and shoes as part of its collaboration with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, and fans aren’t happy with the look.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2‘s collaboration with Adidas is growing with three new items based on the game’s most widely-panned look.

In addition to the previously announced Symbiote sneakers, Adidas is releasing apparel and a pair of running shoes based on Miles Morales’ Evolved Suit from the end of the game – a suit that has been heavily mocked by players since launch.

Now, fans are responding to the new merch, refueling criticism of the suit.

Fans call new Miles suit “walking Adidas advertisement” after

The new merch consists of a long sleeve compression top, leggings, and running shoes that resemble Miles Morales’ new Evolved suit. They are set to release November 3 at 10AM ET as Members Only exclusives.

Adidas and Insomniac have not formally said anything about the new line, though the initial announcement did mention apparel. Given the suit’s importance to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s story, it makes sense for them to wait until now to reveal it.

Of course, fan reactions to the new apparel and sneakers are being shaped by their feelings on the new Miles suit, which has proven controversial. The Insomniac original look has been criticized for various design reasons, including having Miles’ hair sticking out and its bright blue accents. The latter features prominently in the new Adidas products.

Following the reveal, a Reddit user went so far as to call the suit “a walking Adidas advertisement,” suspecting that the Evolved suit was designed specifically for the collaboration. Another said “It’s official, Miles Morales Spider-Man is sponsored by Adidas.”

Still, some have defended the collaboration and Insomniac, pointing out that this doesn’t mean Adidas designed or had any input regarding the suit. Plus, the sneakers are in character for Miles, who can be seen wearing what look like Air Jordans and Adidas shoes in the Spiderverse movies and his solo game.

While we’ll likely never know how much (if any) influence Adidas had on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, the new apparel makes it pretty clear that Insomniac never expected its new Miles Morales suit to be this unpopular.

