How to complete Fortnite Web Battles & earn all free Spider-Man rewards

The long-awaited Spider-Verse crossover has finally arrived in Fortnite with the introduction of Web Battles. The Spider-Ham’s Mallet Pickaxe and other cosmetic items may be earned for free by completing daily tasks given to players.

Spider-Man crossovers in Fortnite have been some of the most successful collaborations in the game that players have enjoyed over recent years.

With the upcoming release of the animated movie Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse, Epic Games has announced another collaboration bringing Miles Morales into the mix.

To kick off the collaboration, Epic has released a new event called Web Battles that requires players to complete a set of tasks to win free cosmetic rewards including an emoticon, a spray, and an emote.

Here, you’ll find all the details you need to sign up for the Web Battles, complete daily tasks, and unlock all of the cosmetic rewards for free.

Contents

How to sign up for the Web Battles

You can register for the Fortnite Web Battles by going to the event’s official website and signing in with your Epic Games account. Make sure you use the same account you use when you play the game.

In order to participate in the Web Battles, you must first choose a team. Choose between Team 2099 and Team Miles, which will impact the rewards you can unlock.

Once you’ve done that, you can then move forward with your tasks and track your progress. If your progress isn’t refreshing itself, you can use the “Check My Stats” button.

All Fortnite Web Battles and Spider-Man themed rewards

Here are all of the Fortnite Web Battles rewards and how to unlock them:

Web Battles Task Reward Login on the event page and Choose a Team The Spidey 2099 Logo Spray Choose your team between Team 2099 or Team Miles. Make your team win at the end of a Daily Battle by earning more points than the opposing team. Miguel’s Glare Emoticon or Shocked Miles Emoticon Earn a total of 40 points Spider-Ham’s Mallet Pickaxe with built-in Put ‘Er There Emote

You can alternatively aim to score at least 40 points over the course of the 5 days of the event to get all the cosmetic rewards associated with the event. You can also switch your team on a daily basis.

However, you need to make sure to do so at least 8 hours before the end of a daily battle, each of which lasts for 24 hours only.

How to complete Web Battles in Fortnite

Each day during the Web Battles (May 18 to May 22) there will be a different task to complete in Battle Royale or Zero Build mode, with points earned for every time you complete the tasks assigned.

For instance, the first day of the Web Battles is all about eliminations. Getting one elimination will earn you one point, which will be added to the score of the team you chose when signing up for the event.

The task will most likely change each day, but you can keep up to date with the current day’s tasks by visiting the official Web Battles website.

If you earn a total of 40 points at any point before the event ends, you’ll be granted the emote, pickaxe, and emoticon regardless of how well your chosen team performs.

That’s everything you need to know about the Web Battles and Spider-Man-themed cosmetic items you can get for free!

