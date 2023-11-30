Fortnite player recreates iconic Eminem and Spider-Man comic book cover

A Fortnite player has used the game to recreate a famous comic book cover starring Spider-Man and Eminem. With the debut of the Eminem skin in Fortnite, the player community unleashed their creativity, leading to this recreation.

The release of Eminem’s Fortnite skin has been one of the most anticipated collabs in the game and now that it’s finally here, players are rushing to the Item Shop to unlock Slim Shady and jump back in action. As the rap icon is also headlining the Big Bang live event this weekend, the hype around the game is through the roof.

Others, however, have recreated iconic sequences from Eminem’s 8 Mile film or produced a Slim Shady music video within the game as they celebrate the artist’s arrival in Fortnite. Another player opted to add a splash of Spider-Man in their Eminem creation since the comic character has his own Fortnite skin.

Fan recreates Spider-Man comic book cover with Eminem in Fortnite

A Fortnite player called SarahTheKitty7 has recreated the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #1 (Legacy #895) in the game featuring Eminem and Spider-Man.

The comic was released in November 2022 when Marvel chose to bring Spider-Man into the universe of B-Rabbit (Eminem’s character from 8 Mile).

The cover was part of a limited edition copy that was sold both online and offline at retailers. As such, when a fan recreated the iconic cover in Fortnite, players were thrilled to see the resemblance and rushed in with their comments.

One such fan said, “He’s the only rapper I’ve seen to meet the Punisher, Spiderman, and others.” Another chimed in, “That’s wild.”

A third user pointed out, “Wait Miles is there? I never noticed.” A fourth one commented, “Epic rap battles of history.”

As the buzz around the Eminem skin in Fortnite continues to rise, here’s how you can get the collab cosmetics in the game with ease.