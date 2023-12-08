Fortnite Lego: How to find Rough and Cut Amber

The release of the Fortnite Lego game mode has taken the entire community by storm. With a brand new crafting station, there are quite a few resources that you need to gather in this game mode, one of the most important ones being Amber, in both Rough and Cut forms.

Fortnite’s collaboration with Lego is constantly growing in hype with countless players queueing in at every moment to play the exclusive new game mode. The new Fortnite Lego game mode not only features the entire universe in Lego blocks for characters but also has a lot of interesting additions such as the crafting station.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ranging from Axes and other weapons to gliders and various other forms of transport, there are plenty of items that you can craft to make your life easier in the vast open world of Fortnite Lego. One of the most important resources that you need to craft and upgrade several such items is Rough and Cut Amber.

Having said that, let’s dive in and check out where you can find these forms of Amber in the new game mode.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Finding Amber in Fortnite Lego can be tricky if you don’t know where to look.

How to find Rough Amber in Fortnite Lego?

Fortnite Lego features a vast open-world map with several biomes for you to explore. Every biome has its own specific features and characteristics, including biome-exclusive resources. Similarly, Rough Ambers are found in the desert biome of your world and one of the biggest challenges you will face early on is to figure out where the desert biome is located in your world.

Article continues after ad

The best way to search for the desert biome is by interacting with the villagers visiting your town. Once you figure out which direction the desert biome is, you need to head over to it and scavenge for Rough Ambers throughout the entire region. You should also note that Rough Ambers are rare, and gathering a substantial amount can take a while.

Article continues after ad

How to find Cut Amber in Fortnite Lego?

While Rough Amber is a very valuable resource by itself, there are a few items that need Cut Amber specifically to craft. Although it can be fairly difficult to obtain this resource, our step-by-step guide will make the entire process a lot easier for you to complete.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In order to get Cut Amber, you will need two primary resources – Rough Amber, and a Gem Cutter. While Rough Amber can be obtained from the desert biome, you will have to craft the Gem Cutter with various resources, including Rough Amber.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a list of all the resources you will need to craft the Gem Cutter at the Crafting Station:

x20 Marble Slab

x5 Rough Amber

x5 Sand Claw

x3 Sand Shell

Once you have all of these resources in your inventory, you will be able to craft the Gem Cutter in Fortnite Lego. After the Gem Cutter is ready, all you need to do is interact with the Gem Cutter and choose the recipe for Cut Amber.

Article continues after ad

Following this, you will have to deposit the Rough Amber into the machine and wait for the process to complete. You will be able to collect the Cut Amber from the Gem Cutter as soon as the entire procedure is complete.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it. That’s all there is to know about collecting Rough and Cut Ambers in the Fortnite Lego game mode. For even more guides on Fortnite, make sure to check these out:

How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Rarest skins in Fortnite | What are the best Fortnite skins ever? | How many people play Fortnite? | How to win in Fortnite | How to refer a friend in Fortnite | All Fortnite crossovers & collabs | Best guns in Fortnite | Best Fortnite landing spots | Fortnite dances list | Where to find all Exotic & Mythic weapons in Fortnite | Are there any free V-Bucks codes in Fortnite? | How to play Fortnite split-screen | How to get free Fortnite skins

Article continues after ad