Where to find a Flare Gun in Fortnite & mark an enemy player

Wondering where to find a Flare Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3? The iconic weapon has returned, so here’s how to get one and mark an enemy player to complete that weekly challenge.

Chapter 3 of Fortnite introduced loads of new weapons like the powerful Stinger SMG and the MK-Seven Assault Rifle – the first gun to have a red dot sight – but it’s also slowly bringing some old favorites back into the loot pool.

The latest weapon to be unvaulted is the Flare Gun, which is a non-damaging gun that can be shot into the air to mark any opponents in the surrounding area. It’s perfect for ambushing an enemy squad or spotting incoming threats.

You’ll also need to do this to complete a weekly challenge, which asks players to mark an enemy player using a Flare Gun. Below, you’ll find all the information you need to find a Flare Gun.

Where to find a Flare Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3

Flare Guns are part of Fortnite’s general loot pool, meaning the only way to find one is to search as many chests and supply drops as you can or get lucky and stumble across one lying on the floor.

There aren’t any NPCs or Vending Machines that sell Flare Guns, either. This means your best chance of finding one is visiting a chest-heavy location like The Daily Bugle or Chonker’s Speedway.

There’s definitely an element of luck at play here, but considering the Flare Guns isn’t a rare Exotic or Mythic weapon, it shouldn’t take too long to find one if you keep rummaging through chests.

How to mark an enemy player with a Flare Gun in Fortnite

Once you’ve found a Flare Gun, marking enemy players is pretty simple: Equip the Flare Gun, aim it towards the area you want to scan, and press fire. It will fly into the air and start searching for opponents.

If there aren’t any enemy players nearby, the Flare Gun won’t mark anyone and you won’t have completed the challenge, so make sure you’re in a busy area before wasting your ammo – you won’t have many shots!

Now you know where to find a Flare Gun and how to mark an enemy player, check out some of our other Fortnite guides below:

