How to get Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Tri-Beam Laser Rifle from the Fallout universe has now landed on the Fortnite island in Chapter 5 Season 3. Here’s how you can get the old-tech weapon easily.

The latest Fortnite season brought a new Wasteland-themed island with a reckless crew running chaos with their Nitro Cars and new weapons on the map. Along with that a Fallout crossover also arrived in Chapter 5 Season 3, with the T-60 Power Armor as a Battle Pass secret skin.

In the season’s gameplay trailer, the same armor was seen wielding a weapon from the old world in the Fallout universe, called a Tri-Beam Laser Rifle that was hinted to arrive later in the season. Now finally, the weapon has arrived on the Fortnite island and you can put it to fair use against the mythic Nitro Cars.

Article continues after ad

How to get Fallout’s Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite

You can find the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle in Fortnite as floor loot, in loot chests, supply drops, hotspot drones, or even weapon bunkers on the Chapter 5 Season 3 island.

Article continues after ad

The weapon is of Epic Rarity and functions similar to a Star Wars E-11 blaster that overheats upon rapid firing. Tri-Beam Laser Rifle then goes under a cooldown period until you can use it again.

Furthermore, it deals 39 body damage and 59 headshot damage to enemies, and if you’re worried about those OP cars, it deals 70 damage to vehicles as well. The highlight of the weapon is that it’s a hitscan weapon and has no damage falloff, which means the damage doesn’t change with distance.

Article continues after ad

However, Tri-Beam Laser Rifle is disabled in tournaments and there’s no confirmation whether it’s available in Creative mode or UEFN yet. Regardless, this could prove to be meta if it’s effective in dealing with some substantial vehicle damage, while weapons like Boom Bolt and Nitro Fists serve the same purpose.

While you’re looking out for the Tri-Beam Laser Rifle, also check out all the new weapons this season, how to defeat the bosses, and all the new locations on the Fortnite Chapter 5 map.