100 Thieves reveal their first Fortnite Creative 2.0 game: Bank Heist

A new Fortnite Creative 2.0 game, titled Bank Heist, was just revealed by the esports organization 100 Thieves, which has won multiple gaming tournaments. Here’s the full rundown on the game’s features, release window, and more.

The popularity of Fortnite Creative 2.0 is on the rise as more companies and organizations enter the game’s ecosystem to create unique in-game content for the player base. After years of waiting, players can finally make their own versions of the minigames they love to play in Fortnite thanks to the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).

Recently, 100 Thieves unveiled a standalone AAA game, titled Project X, which is now being developed by their respective teams of artists and game developers. While the launch of that game is still some time away, the developers at 100 Thieves wanted to get something out sooner. That’s where Bank Heist comes in.

The new game, which will soon be available in Fortnite, is the first Creative 2.0 experience produced solely by 100 Thieves and their team. Here’s everything we know about it

Epic Games Bank Heist will feature a 4v4 raid-style gameplay in Fortnite Creative 2.0

100 Thieves announce their first Fortnite Creative 2.0 game titled Bank Heist

The gaming organisation 100 Thieves, which boasts stars like Matthew “Nadeshot” Haag, Rachell “Valkyrae” Hofstetter, and Jack “CouRage” Dunlop, has announced its first push into Creative 2.0 game creation with the release of Bank Heist on July 11, 2023.

According to 100 Thieves, Bank Heist is a round-based competition full of action and high stakes. Two teams of three face off against each other and engage in a battle to break into a heavily guarded bank. The other team does everything in its power to stop the daring thieves.

Players will engage in 4v4 extraction-based combat in an effort to break into the vault, collect valuable cargo, and successfully extract the prize via helicopter.

Epic Games Players will need to extract loot in a chopper to win the game.

100 Thieves on releasing their first game

100 Thieves President and COO John Robinson spoke with Dexerto about the development of Bank Heist and how it stands out from other games on the market. When asked about the scale of the project, he didn’t inflate the project’s size. He said, “Were not competing with against Warzone or Valorant. Right now, the most popular games within Fortnite are a lot of aim trainers, box fighting game, or parkour-style movement games.”

“So the bar is a little bit lower”, he elaborated. Robinson added, “What if someone is coming in here and looking for a game with a little more substance a little more strategy, what would be a really good idea? Why don’t we try to build a slightly more competitive multiplayer game?”

Epic Games Bank Heist is entirely made using UEFN and some additional assets to make the gunplay exciting.

Still, when asked about future plans with the platform John responded, “This is the first of many games. This is very early in the UEFN platform. We’re just trying to move the ball forward a little bit.”

Launching worldwide on PC, Consoles, and other devices where Fortnite is available, Bank Heist is coming to Fortnite Creative 2.0 on July 11, 2023 at 11 am PDT.