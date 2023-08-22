FNCS Global Championship 2023: List of all qualified participants

The qualifying Majors for the Fortnite Champion Series 2023 have concluded, and fans now have access to the full roster for the upcoming Global Championship that will take place in Denmark. Here’s the list of all qualified participants from each region in FNCS.

Fortnite’s constantly shifting meta, loadouts, and building styles that characterize competitive play, is a major draw. As expected, the FNCS 2023 qualifying rounds were a success for both players and teams as they adjusted to the new Majors format and the gameplay introduced by Epic Games in Chapter 4.

Over the past few months, seasoned pros and newcomers to the Fortnite competitive scene have competed fiercely for a chance to participate in the FNCS Global Championship, which will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark in October 2023.

The finale will be a major LAN competition in which qualified duos will compete for a $4 million prize pool. It will be the first significant competition for the game since the 2019 World Cup. Now that Major 3 and Last Chance Major have concluded, on August 20, 2023, we have the final roster of players who will compete in Denmark for the ultimate Victory Royale.

Dexerto The rivalry between Khanada and Clix in FNCS 2023 is growing in popularity.

Full roster of qualified Fortnite pros for the 2023 FNCS Global Championship

The FNCS Global Championship 2023 will be held from October 13 to October 15, 2023, and we’ll get to witness fierce LAN competition in Duos Builds mode between qualified competitors. The tickets for the tournament are currently on sale.

Here is a complete list of participants from all eligible regions who will compete for the grand prize.

Europe

TaySon & Merstach

Malibuca &Th0masHD

Queasy & Veno

Vanyak3k & Karmy

Setty & Kami

Grippey & Flickzy

IDrop & Mappi

SwizzY & Putrick

TruleX & Chico

Misha & t3eny

Blacha & Mikson

Robban & Axeforce

Snayzy & PodaSai

vic0 & Pinq

Grolzz & Klown

Fastroki & Kylie

P1ng & Kyry

MrSavage & Vadeal

Nefrizi & Howly

Kyzen & Clement

Hen & Vaske

Vortex & Belusi

Fnajen & Moneymaker

JannisZ & Rezon

Kirb1 & fiR3hUNTER

Liwshe & Stenno

North America (East, West, and Central)

Acorn & Cold

Thorik & Boltz

Dukez & Edgey

Cooper & Mero

Pollo & Sphinx

Ajerss & Khanada

Bugha & Threats

Rise & Eomzo

Brycx & Chubs

Bacca & Parz

BatmanBugha & Rapid

Ritual & Reet

Muz & Paper

Bucke & Okis

Source & Yumi

Bylah & Peterbot

Cented & Pxlarized

Death & Tahi

Clix & EpikWhale

Kwanti & Tkay

Krisp & Noxy

Fatch & PaMstou

Bully & Shadow

Epic Games

Brazil

Phzin & Kitoz

K1nG & Fazer

916Gon & Pingu

Nuti & Gabzera

Stryker & azaleas

Talls & Fishy

Diguera & Persa

frosty & weÝ281

Asia

Pepoclip & Zagou

Yuma & Jaemon

Boby & Larkpex

Stain & DayDus

Mkmkpapa & Shelom

Dog & Raru

Cl4x & wicx3sy

Zazi & DFM

Oceania

Suns & Anon

Sorif & Skits

RepulseGod & Jace

Alex & Worthy

Gazer & Riverr

Middle East

QnDx & Rapit

Kalgamer & 7man

Mshary & Rew

FHD & Hero

Adapter & FKS

So there you have it, that’s the full list of all the qualified duos who will compete for the win at the FNCS Global Championship 2023 in Denmark.

