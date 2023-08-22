FNCS Global Championship 2023: List of all qualified participants
The qualifying Majors for the Fortnite Champion Series 2023 have concluded, and fans now have access to the full roster for the upcoming Global Championship that will take place in Denmark. Here’s the list of all qualified participants from each region in FNCS.
Fortnite’s constantly shifting meta, loadouts, and building styles that characterize competitive play, is a major draw. As expected, the FNCS 2023 qualifying rounds were a success for both players and teams as they adjusted to the new Majors format and the gameplay introduced by Epic Games in Chapter 4.
Over the past few months, seasoned pros and newcomers to the Fortnite competitive scene have competed fiercely for a chance to participate in the FNCS Global Championship, which will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark in October 2023.
The finale will be a major LAN competition in which qualified duos will compete for a $4 million prize pool. It will be the first significant competition for the game since the 2019 World Cup. Now that Major 3 and Last Chance Major have concluded, on August 20, 2023, we have the final roster of players who will compete in Denmark for the ultimate Victory Royale.
Full roster of qualified Fortnite pros for the 2023 FNCS Global Championship
The FNCS Global Championship 2023 will be held from October 13 to October 15, 2023, and we’ll get to witness fierce LAN competition in Duos Builds mode between qualified competitors. The tickets for the tournament are currently on sale.
Here is a complete list of participants from all eligible regions who will compete for the grand prize.
Europe
- TaySon & Merstach
- Malibuca &Th0masHD
- Queasy & Veno
- Vanyak3k & Karmy
- Setty & Kami
- Grippey & Flickzy
- IDrop & Mappi
- SwizzY & Putrick
- TruleX & Chico
- Misha & t3eny
- Blacha & Mikson
- Robban & Axeforce
- Snayzy & PodaSai
- vic0 & Pinq
- Grolzz & Klown
- Fastroki & Kylie
- P1ng & Kyry
- MrSavage & Vadeal
- Nefrizi & Howly
- Kyzen & Clement
- Hen & Vaske
- Vortex & Belusi
- Fnajen & Moneymaker
- JannisZ & Rezon
- Kirb1 & fiR3hUNTER
- Liwshe & Stenno
North America (East, West, and Central)
- Acorn & Cold
- Thorik & Boltz
- Dukez & Edgey
- Cooper & Mero
- Pollo & Sphinx
- Ajerss & Khanada
- Bugha & Threats
- Rise & Eomzo
- Brycx & Chubs
- Bacca & Parz
- BatmanBugha & Rapid
- Ritual & Reet
- Muz & Paper
- Bucke & Okis
- Source & Yumi
- Bylah & Peterbot
- Cented & Pxlarized
- Death & Tahi
- Clix & EpikWhale
- Kwanti & Tkay
- Krisp & Noxy
- Fatch & PaMstou
- Bully & Shadow
Brazil
- Phzin & Kitoz
- K1nG & Fazer
- 916Gon & Pingu
- Nuti & Gabzera
- Stryker & azaleas
- Talls & Fishy
- Diguera & Persa
- frosty & weÝ281
Asia
- Pepoclip & Zagou
- Yuma & Jaemon
- Boby & Larkpex
- Stain & DayDus
- Mkmkpapa & Shelom
- Dog & Raru
- Cl4x & wicx3sy
- Zazi & DFM
Oceania
- Suns & Anon
- Sorif & Skits
- RepulseGod & Jace
- Alex & Worthy
- Gazer & Riverr
Middle East
- QnDx & Rapit
- Kalgamer & 7man
- Mshary & Rew
- FHD & Hero
- Adapter & FKS
So there you have it, that’s the full list of all the qualified duos who will compete for the win at the FNCS Global Championship 2023 in Denmark.
