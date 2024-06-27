Valorant Champions 2024 will mark the grand finale of Riot Games’ official tournament season. Here is a list of all the teams that have qualified for the event.

The 2024 Valorant Champions Tournament takes center stage in Seoul, South Korea, marking the first time an international event ventures into the Pacific region. This move comes on the heels of Gen.G’s Masters victory in Shanghai, solidifying the Pacific’s growth in the scene.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Evil Geniuses won the first Valorant Champions trophy for North America in 2023.

This means every region will have only four teams in attendance, regardless of which region won an international tournament.

Here’s a full list of every team that has qualified for Valorant Champions 2024 so far, as well as how many slots are left for teams to fight for.

Article continues after ad

All teams qualified for Valorant Champions 2024:

Americas League

–

–

–

–

EMEA League

–

–

–

–

Pacific League

–

–

–

–

China

EDward Gaming – Champions Points

–

–

–

Valorant Champions qualification explained

Unlike previous years, 2024 will have a set limit on who will attend from each region. Three teams from each region will qualify based on their playoff performance, while the last spot will be granted to whichever team has the most Champions points collected.

Article continues after ad

Prior to 2024’s format change, teams that won international Masters events would automatically qualify for Champions at the end of the year.

However, Sentinels and Gen.G, who won Madrid and Shanghai, respectively, have still not punched their ticket for the event. Both teams currently have the most Champions Points for their region and are frontrunners for qualification at this time.

Article continues after ad

Valorant Champions will begin on August 1 after each region has concluded their seasons and finish on August 25. The tournament will feature four groups, each consisting of four teams, competing in a double-elimination format.

All matches at Valorant Champions will be best-of-three, and the top two teams from each group will advance to the playoffs.