FNCS Global Championship 2024: Schedule, venue, prize pool & more

FNCS Global Championship 2024 features a lucrative prize pool for winners. Find out the schedule, venue, and more details here.

Fortnite Champion Series, also known as FNCS, is the apex of Epic Games’ Esports scene, featuring the greatest competitive pros since 2019 for a coveted prize pool of more than a million dollars each year. The several sub-divisions of FNCS include players from North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and other regions.

In 2024, players from across the globe have been competing in various regional tournaments spanning three Majors and a Last Chance Major, all leading up to the FNCS Global Championship, which will be held later this year.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Cooper and Mero lifted the trophy at FNCS Global Championship 2023.

Following the success of FNCS 2023, this year’s tournament returns to the United States and is said to be the biggest Fortnite event since the first World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FNCS Global Championship, including the schedule, prize pool, and more.

Article continues after ad

Contents

FNCS Global Championship 2024 Schedule

This year’s FNCS Global Championship will be held on September 7-8, 2024, with 50 of the best-qualified duos through FNCS Majors competing with one another for the coveted trophy.

Last year, 50 Fortnite duos started from the upper bracket and 24 from the lower bracket in the tournament. However, the full timings and format of the Global Championship this year have not been announced yet.

Article continues after ad

FNCS Global Championship 2024 Venue

Fort Worth The FNCS Global Championship 2024 will be held at Dickies Arena.

The FNCS Global Championship Upper Bracket, Lower Bracket, and Grand Finals will be held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, United States, on September 7-8, 2024.

FNCS Global Championship 2024 prize pool

The FNCS Global Championship 2024 will award a total prize pool of $2,002,000 to the 50 Grand Finalists. This amount is fairly lower than last year’s prize pool of $4 million for the FNCS Global Championship 2023.

On the other hand, the total prize pool including FNCS 2024 Majors awarded to Fortnite pros will be $7,675,000, which includes the reward for winners of the Global Championship.

Article continues after ad

While more information regarding qualified teams, ticket prices, how to watch online and more will be revealed in the coming weeks, we’ll keep you updated about everything regarding FNCS Global Championship 2024 right here.