FNCS Global Championship 2023: Schedule, qualified duos, prize pool & more

Fortnite’s FNCS Global Championship 2023 is finally here, and fans can finally see their favorite pros square off against one another in their quest for Victory Royale. Here’s the complete info on the tournament, including the schedule, qualified teams, prize money, and more.

Starting in 2019, the Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) featured high-stakes tournaments with skilled players competing for large prize pools. North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and other regions make up FNCS’s many sub-divisions.

This year, players from all over the world competed in various regional tournaments spanning three Majors and a Last Chance Major, all leading up to the FNCS Global Championship, which will be held on October 13-15, 2023, in Copenhagen, Denmark. The event is already poised to be the biggest in-person Fortnite esports event since the 2019 World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know about the FNCS Global Championship, including the full schedule, qualified duos, prize pool, and more.

Contents

FNCS Global Championship 2023: Schedule and Format

The FNCS Global Championship will take place on October 13, 14, and 15, 2023, with 50 duos starting from the upper bracket and 24 from the lower bracket. Matches will start at 10 AM ET every day and run until 2:45 PM ET.

Upper Bracket (October 13):

50 duos qualified from the 3 Majors in action.

5 matches will be played, with scoring based on placement and eliminations

Top 25 duos advance to Grand Finals

Bottom 25 duos drop down to lower bracket

Lower Bracket (October 14):

25 duos from upper bracket and 24 from Last Chance Major in action.

5 matches will be played, with scoring based on placement and eliminations

Top 25 duos advance to Grand Finals

Grand Finals (October 14):

25 duos from upper bracket and 25 from lower bracket in action.

6 matches will be played, with scoring based on placement and eliminations

Winning duo is crowned the champion

FNCS Global Championship 2023: Venue

Royal Arena The FNCS Global Championship will be held at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.

The FNCS Global Championship Upper Bracket, Lower Bracket and Grand Finals will be held at the Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 13-15, 2023. Tickets for the event are currently on sale on the FNCS Competitive and Royal Arena website.

If you plan on attending the event, tickets are available as either 1-day passes or weekend tickets (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday). One-day passes range from $40 to $70, whereas weekend tickets range from $70 to $100. Doors each day will open at 8 AM ET and once you are in the venue, you won’t be allowed to re-enter upon exit.

FNCS Global Championship 2023 Grand Finals: Prize Pool

The FNCS Global Championship 2023 will award a total prize pool of $4,000,000 to the 75 Grand Finalists. This amount is considerably higher than last year’s prize pool of $1 million for the FNCS Invitational 2022.

Here is how the prize pool will be divided between players:

1st: $1,000,000

2nd: $650,000

3rd: $400,000

4th: $300,000

5th: $200,000

6th: $150,000

7th: $120,000

8th: $100,000

9th: $80,000

10th – 15th: $50,000

16th – 20th: $30,000

21st – 25th: $20,000

26th – 30th: $18,000

31st – 35th: $16,000

36th – 40th: $14,000

41st – 45th: $12,000

46th – 50th: $10,000

51st – 75th: $4,000

How to watch FNCS Global Championship 2023

Epic Games Drop into the Legends Landing map to watch FNCS live streams.

While the in-person event is happening at the Royal Arena in Denmark, fans who’d like to enjoy the event from their homes can watch it via Legends Landing in Fortnite. Watch the action alongside other players and use your Emotes to cheer your favorite duo on.

Legends Landing is accessible via island code 3303-7480-5925 or by selecting it in the Discover menu in the game.

Moreover, the event will be streamed across various other channels in two languages, English and Portuguese. Here’s where the event will be streamed live every day:

Those watching virtually will also be eligible to receive free cosmetic item drops throughout the tournament. We’ve compiled an additional article detailing the rewards and how to obtain them here.

Full list of Qualified Duos in FNCS Global Championship 2023

A total of 73 duos will compete for the top position in the Battle Royale Duo format of the FNCS Global Championship 2023. Among these, 8 duos were qualified in Major 1, 12 duos were qualified in Major 2, 29 duos were qualified in Major 3, and 24 duos were qualified in Last Chance Major.

Swarovski / Epic Games The official FNCS 2023 Winner’s trophy made by Swarovski.

Here’s the complete list of qualified players and the bracket from which they qualified, along with their region.

Major 1 qualified duos

Merstach + TaySon (Europe)

Malibuca + Th0masHD (Europe)

Acorn + Cold (North America)

Thorik + Boltz (North America)

Phzin + Kitoz (Brazil)

Pepoclip + Zagou (Asia)

Suns + Anon (Oceania)

QnDx + Rapit (Middle East)

Major 2 qualified duos

Queasy + Veno (Europe)

Venyak3kk + Karmy (Europe)

Setty + Kami (Europe)

Grippey + Flickzy (Europe)

IDrop + Mappi (Europe)

Yuma + Jaemon (Asia)

Sorif + Skits (Oceania)

Kalgamer + 7Man (Middle East)

K1nG + Fazerkame44 (Brazil)

Dukez + Edgey (North America)

Cooper + Mero (North America)

Pollo + Sphinx (North America)

Major 3 qualified duos

Trulex + Chico (Europe)

P1ng + Kyry (Europe)

Pinq + Vic0 (Europe)

Blacha + Mikson (Europe)

Robban + Axeforce (Europe)

Snayzy + Podasai (Europe)

Klown + Grolzz (Europe)

Fastroki + Kylie (Europe)

Misha + T3eny (Europe)

Khanada + Ajerss (North America)

Bugha + Threats (North America)

Bacca + Parz (North America)

Reet + Ritual (North America)

Muz + Paper (North America)

Eomzo + Rise (North America)

Brycx + Chubs (North America)

Batman Bugha + Rapid (North America)

Bucke + Okis (North America)

Source + Yumi (North America)

Gon + Pingu (Brazil)

Nuti + Gabzera (Brazil)

Stryker + Axadasz (Brazil)

Boby + Larkpex (Asia)

Stain + Daydus (Asia)

Mkmkpapa + Shelom (Asia)

Repulse + Jace (Oceania)

Worthy + Alex (Oceania)

Mshary + Rew (Middle East)

Hero + FHD (Middle East)

Last Chance Major qualified duos

MrSavage + Vadeal (Europe)

Kyzen + Clement (Europe)

Hen + Vaske (Europe)

Vortex + Belusi (Europe)

Moneymaker + Fnajen (Europe)

JannisZ + Rezon (Europe)

Stenno + Liwshe (Europe)

Bylah + Peterbot (North America)

Cented + Pxlarized (North America)

Death + Tahi (North America)

Clix + Epikwhale (North America)

Kwanti + Tkay (North America)

Krisp + Noxy (North America)

Fatch + PaMstou (North America)

Bully + Shadow (North America)

Fishy + Talls (Brazil)

Persa + Diguera (Brazil)

Frosty + Wey (Brazil)

Raru + Dog (Asia)

Clxxer + Wickesy (Asia)

Aim + Zazi (Asia)

Gazer + River (Oceania)

Adapter + FKS (Middle East)

Kirb1 (Europe)

So there you have it. That’s all the information available about FNCS Global Championship 2023. We will make sure to update this page when more details are revealed, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back for regular updates.