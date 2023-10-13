Multiple Fortnite pros mysteriously disqualified on Day 1 of FNCS Global Championship

The FNCS is Fortnite’s premier esports competition, and this year’s Global Championship 2023 takes place in Denmark beginning October 13. However, just before Day 1 of the tournament, a number of Fortnite pros were inexplicably disqualified, causing unrest in the community. Here’s what we know so far.

The Fortnite competitive scene has expanded greatly since the first FNCS tournament was held in 2018. Competition is high due to the stakes involved and the aspiration of becoming the top player in the world and grabbing the coveted FNCS trophy.

It goes without saying that in any competitive sport, including Fortnite, ensuring fair play and integrity is of the utmost importance. In order to maintain the integrity of the FNCS competition, it is sometimes necessary to disqualify players.

Royal Arena The FNCS Global Championship will be held at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen.

Fair play and allegations of hacking and cheating are the usual grounds for a player’s disqualification from an ongoing tournament. This time, however, Epic has disqualified numerous pros before the start of the event on Day 1 of the FNCS Global Championship 2023. This resulted in the community growing furious and here’s how they reacted.

Fortnite disqualifies multiple pros on FNCS Global Championship Day 1

According to the Fortnite Comp Report, Oceania’s Jace and Repulse have been disqualified from the FNCS Global Championship 2023. This was allegedly the result of a rumor that Repulse sold his account to a cheater and went on to win this year’s FNCS Majors. Other sources, such as Jake Lucky, assert that this is the primary reason for Jace and Repulse’s disqualification.

In addition, the North American team Bucke and Okis was disqualified just a few hours prior to the beginning of Day 1 of the tournament. While the reason for this is presently unknown, Bucke announced the news on their X account and urged their fans to petition Epic to allow them to compete in the tournament now that they have arrived at the venue.

One such fan said, “Just don’t leave until you get an answer”. Another one chimed in, “If you’re getting kicked out the country it must be above Epic but still”.

While Epic is yet to formally comment on these mysterious disqualifications, you can check out our full coverage of the FNCS Global Championship 2023 right here.