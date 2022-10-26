Where to destroy Jack-o-Lanterns with a ranged weapon in Fortnite

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

One of the latest Fortnitemares Quests requires you to destroy Jack-o-Lanterns with a ranged weapon, but where can you find them? And what’s a ranged weapon? We’ve got answers.

Fortnitemares 2022 is in full swing, with two new challenges going live each day. The latest pairing asks players to destroy Jack-o-Lanterns, but they’re not marked on the map so finding them is a little difficult.

Below, you’ll find the best Jack-o-Lantern locations on the Fortnite map as well as tips on how to destroy them with a ranged weapon.

Epic Games

Jack-o-Lantern locations in Fortnite

Some of the best locations to find Jack-o-Lanterns in Fortnite are Greasy Grove, The Joneses, and Tilted Towers. This is because they’ll pretty much always appear outside of houses or shops.

Once you’ve landed at one of these locations, run around and keep an eye out for pumpkins in front of buildings. There aren’t as many as we’d hoped, but if you keep looking you’ll find them eventually.

Remember that other players will also be looking to destroy Jack-o-Lanterns for their own quests, so it’s a good idea to do this at the beginning of a match.

How to destroy Jack-o-Lanterns in Fortnite

Once you’ve found a Jack-o-Lantern you simply need to shoot it with your ranged weapon. Do this five times and you should have completed the quest, earning 15,000 XP and a free Spray as a reward.

It’s worth mentioning that when we tried to destroy Jack-o-Lanterns, it wasn’t counting toward the quest progress. This could be a bug or the game might just not be registering them for some reason.

Epic Games

What is a ranged weapon in Fortnite?

You might assume that a ranged weapon needs to be something with a scope like a Sniper Rifle, but Fortnite actually classes any gun as a ranged weapon.

This means you should be able to use anything from a Hammer Assault Rifle to a Cobra DMR or even a Sidearm Pistol to destroy Jack-o-Lanterns, which makes completing this quest a lot simpler.

That’s everything you need to know about destroying Jack-o-Lanterns! Check out some more Fortnite guides below:

All leaked skins and cosmetics | All Exotic weapon locations | Paradise Quests guide | Split-screen guide | How to level up fast | How to get free skins | Best weapons ranked | Best Deathrun map codes | Where to find all NPCs | Best Fortnite skins | Rarest skins in Fortnite