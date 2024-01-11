Can you buy Fortnite accounts? Epic Games’ rules on Fortnite’s “black market”

Wondering if you can buy or sell Fortnite accounts online? Here’s what Epic Games’ rules say and the consequences you can face with the game’s black market trade.

Cosmetic items in Battle Royale games are as rare and valuable as real money since players constantly desire them and they only appear for a limited time. Popular games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and others offer unique, unusual cosmetics that players are continuously trying to gain.

Some of these cosmetics, especially in Fortnite, are exceptionally popular due to their rarity and limited availability (they may be part of a seasonal Battle Pass or a collaborative release), which makes them worth a pretty penny. The worth of accounts that have them is higher than those with free ones.

Users who don’t have access to these rare cosmetics are constantly trying to get a leg up in the game, whether that’s by paying real money for them when they re-release or engaging in illegal account trading.

For those who are wondering if it’s acceptable to buy a Fortnite account on the black market, we’ve laid out the facts and the repercussions for you right here

Epic Games Players can unlock exclusive outfits in the Battle Pass.

Should you buy Fortnite accounts?

The answer is No. The internet is rife with illicit websites that trade and sell Fortnite accounts, but you should never do it with your Epic Games account. This ensures that your personal information, such as your email address, date of birth, location, name, and more, are protected against potential financial scams.

Epic Games Renegade Raider is one of the OG skins from Fortnite which is highly sought-after in the black market.

Some websites or businesses on various platforms, such as Telegram and Discord, steal users’ accounts and then sell them for exorbitant prices, sometimes reaching $5,000. In other words, you’re buying an illegal account, which could land you in hot water with law enforcement agencies.

Players primarily seek out accounts that own uncommon skins, such as the Renegade Raider, Reaper, or Omega, or that possess pickaxes, like the Merry Mint Axe. Even though the deal doesn’t seem bad at first glance, you should be aware of Epic’s policies and the potential repercussions of engaging in such activities.

What are Epic’s rules on the Fortnite Black Market?

Right from the start, Epic Games has had extremely strict regulations to deal with stolen accounts. If an account is banned, the user associated with it will also be banned. If the harmful activity on the account is severe, the ban might be a hardware ban, an IP address ban, or even a combination of the two.

Epic Games Negative V-Bucks in Fortnite due to stolen credit card purchases.

Despite this, individuals who deal in stolen Epic Games accounts risk legal action and a permanent ban from using Epic services on any device. The same holds true for a credit card or V-Bucks theft since if you use them to purchase in-game items, your balance might be drained to negative, rendering you unable to purchase Fortnite cosmetics.

Although purchasing uncommon items on the Fortnite Black Market entices consumers to part with their cash, it leads to the worst possible outcomes.

That’s everything you need to know about Fortnite’s Black Market of account trading! For more tips and tricks to help you out in the new season, make sure to check out our guide content:

