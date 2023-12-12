Epic Games prevails over Google in landmark antitrust case: What it means for app developers

The tech industry is witnessing a seismic shift as Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, secures a historic victory in an antitrust case against Google. This landmark ruling not only spotlights the power dynamics in the mobile app ecosystem but also opens the door for potential transformations in how developers operate. Let’s take a look at the details of the case.

In a landmark decision, Fortnite creator Epic Games has emerged victorious in its antitrust case against Google. The jury unanimously sided with Epic Games, asserting that Google, through its Play Store practices, is operating as a monopoly. The Jury was asked to fill out a document which is now public for the audience to analyze about the lawsuit.

The focus of the case was on the alleged illegal tie between Google’s Play Store and its Play Billing services. Epic Games accused Google of anti-competitive behavior, and the jury’s decision supports this claim.

The core argument centered on Google’s imposition of a 30% commission on the Play Store, allegedly stifling competition and hindering innovation.

The verdict has potential implications for developers, potentially offering them more control over app distribution and profit models. This comes at a time when the app store policies of major tech companies are under increasing scrutiny.

What both app developers have to say

In a blog post, Epic Games stated, “Today’s verdict is a win for all app developers and consumers around the world. It proves that Google’s app store practices are illegal and they abuse their monopoly to extract exorbitant fees, stifle competition, and reduce innovation.”

Wilson White, Google’s Vice President of Government Affairs & Public Policy, stated, “We plan to challenge the verdict. Android and Google Play provide more choice and openness than any other major mobile platform. The trial made clear that we compete fiercely with Apple and its App Store, as well as app stores on Android devices and gaming consoles. We will continue to defend the Android business model and remain deeply committed to our users, partners, and the broader Android ecosystem.”

This verdict follows Epic Games’ earlier legal battle against Apple, where it found less success. However, the case against Google demonstrated different dynamics, revealing secretive revenue-sharing deals that Google had with smartphone manufacturers and game developers, suggesting a concerted effort to suppress rival app stores.

While the jury has established Google’s monopoly power and anticompetitive practices, the specific remedies and their impact on the app development landscape will be determined in the upcoming hearings.

Epic Games is pushing for a significant shift that could grant developers more autonomy and potentially reshape the app distribution ecosystem on Android.