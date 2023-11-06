Fortnite soars to yearly Twitch viewership high thanks to return of OG map

The latest update for Fortnite has brought back the OG map as well as a massive spike in Twitch viewership, one that set a new record for the 2023 calendar year.

Fortnite, while a staple of multiplayer gaming in recent years, is having a brand new resurgence this month. What has triggered this new wave of popularity for the game? A nostalgia-led update.

Epic Games decided to take a trip down memory lane and bring back the OG map for players to dive straight into.

Article continues after ad

As a result, Fortnite players have been bringing back their old iconic skins to wear, landing in beloved locations like Tilted Towers and showing off just how long some of them have been fans of the game for.

Article continues after ad

SullyGnome November 2023 is already shaping up to be a big month for Fortnite

And while the player count is on the up, so too is the number of people streaming and watching Fortnite on Twitch. According to SullyGnome, a site that tracks the viewership numbers of Twitch, Fortnite has doubled its peak viewership numbers from September 2023 to October 2023.

Article continues after ad

The highest number of people logging on to stream that game clocking in at just under 590,000 for October.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Currently, the overall peak viewership for the game belongs to the month of August 2020, bringing in over 2,000,000 people. However, this giant uptick in the last month is a solid indication that the game is rebounding in a big way.

Article continues after ad

After all, the OG only just dropped in November, meaning that this increase for October was before players were able to get their hands on the classic content.

Article continues after ad

On November 3, when the original map did go live with a new update, the peak viewership was just shy of 800,000 Twitch users. Moving forward, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on these numbers and if Fortnite is able to break its peak from back in 2020.

For all the latest Fortnite news, guides, and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.