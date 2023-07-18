Fortnite pro Clix finally gets his own locker bundle in-game

Professional Fortnite player Clix will soon have a locker bundle available for purchase in the Item Shop. Here’s an overview on the bundle’s contents and when you’ll be able to buy it in-game.

Clix stands out among the many professional players who have emerged on the competitive Fortnite landscape. This young prodigy has achieved remarkable success on the competitive scene, mesmerizing both admirers and rivals with his exceptional talent and strategic acumen.

Cody “Clix” Conrod rose to prominence during the 2019 Fortnite World Cup qualifiers where he demonstrated his skills against some of the world’s best players to earn a place in the finals. Over the years, he has amassed a huge fan base and served as an inspiration to many aspiring gamers thanks to his consistent success.

To celebrate their fanbase, streamers such as NickEh30, EpikWhale, and more, all have locker bundles in Fortnite where their fans can get the cosmetic items they regularly use during gameplay. Fortunately, Clix too has now announced that a locker bundle to his name will soon be available in the game’s Item Shop.

Here’s what the bundle contents are and when can you buy it.

Clix announces his locker bundle to arrive in Fortnite soon

Fortnite pro Clix has announced his own locker bundle branded around FNCS (Fortnite Champion Series) to release in-game on July 21, 2023. The announcement was made on his official Twitter account where the pro player shared an image of the cosmetics that will be included in the bundle.

Although the price has not been disclosed, the following is a list of all the cosmetics that are featured, along with their respective prices and the dates on which they were most recently available in the Item Shop:

Sparkplug Outfit: 1200 V-Bucks (Last seen 168 days ago)

Cold Snap Pickaxe: 800 V-Bucks (Last seen 204 days ago)

Magic Wings Glider: 1200 V-Bucks (Last seen 177 days ago)

Chugga-Chugga Emote: 600 V-Bucks (Last seen 18 days ago)

Splatter Spectrum Wrap: 500 V-Bucks (Last seen 31 days ago)

Scrappy Back Bling: 1200 V-Bucks (Last seen 168 days ago)

The total cost of all the items combined in the cosmetic bundle is 5500 V-Bucks. However, these types of bundles are typically priced at a discount for customers who prefer to purchase all of the cosmetics at once as opposed to purchasing them individually.

Although Pulga’s locker bundle included the Sparkplug outfit and the Magic Wings Glider as well, players are eager for the return of the Cold Snap Pickaxe since it is the rarest cosmetic item from the aforementioned set.