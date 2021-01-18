Ninja, Loserfruit, Lachlan, and TheGrefg are the mega popular streamers behind Fortnite’s first batch of Icon Series skins and all four of them just grouped up for a historic livestream.

January 16 marked the reveal of Fortnite’s first Icon Series skin. Ninja kicked things off with the new line of streamer-based skins. Fans had been eager to play as their favorite personalities in-game for years, and the Icon Series would pave the way for just that.

Loserfuit came next in June 2020. Followed by Lachlan in November 2020 and most recently, Grefg in January 2021. With all four now out in the wild, the streamers responsible all joined forces for a history Fortnite session.

Grefg and Ninja were the first two in the lobby.

“It was your free day right?” Grefg asked Ninja, who wasn’t intending to go live on January 17. “Correct,” Ninja responded. “But I couldn’t pass up this opportunity.”

Both Lachlan and Loserfruit had to make some sacrifices for the special moment as well. They were both playing from Australia on 220 ping but were more than happy to do so for the huge occasion.

All four players dropped into their first match wearing their respective Icon Series skins. It marked the first time in Fortnite history that they were all in the same lobby, let alone on the same team.

“Alright guys, this is an ‘iconic’ moment,” Ninja said as all four icons gathered to heal up. “Everyone has their own skin,” Lachlan followed up. “That’s crazy to think about.”

Collectively the squad boasts over 57 million subscribers on YouTube, with millions more supporting them across Twitch, Twitter, and other platforms. It’s undeniably one of the biggest powerhouse teams to ever drop into a game of Fortnite.

Naturally, their first game together was an emphatic win.

Not only did they get the victory with ease, but they even taunted their final enemy. Boxing the last player in and emoting at the same time to add insult to injury.

Given the time zone differences and the ping difference between them, it’s likely this is a one-off spectacle.

When future Icon Series skins are added, we could see new star-studded quads joining forces. But for now, this will go down as the most iconic Fortnite team yet.