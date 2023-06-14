Final Fantasy XVI is a PlayStation 5 game, but there are several players who want to know on whether the game will arrive in Sony’s last-gen console. Here is a brief discussion on whether Final Fantasy XVI will arrive on PS4 or not.

Final Fantasy XVI is one of the biggest games in the franchise. It is an ambitious game that introduces several new features that this series has never seen.

There are a few controversies surrounding the decisions made by the developers, but it has received a pretty well-rounded positive reception from the fans. Hence, it is only natural that players who have access to PS4 and still don’t own a PS5 are wanting to know if the game will come to the console.

Here is what we know about the potential of Final Fantasy XVI on PS4.

Is Final Fantasy XVI coming to PS4?

Square Enix Final Fantasy XVI is way too deep for the old PS4 hardware

The answer to the question as to whether Final Fantasy XVI will release on a PS4 is a No. This is a next-generation title and is one of the brand new PS5 exclusive games that takes the franchise to new heights.

The graphical fidelity and the scale of Final Fantasy XVI are simply too high to be released on a PS4 machine. In fact, if the developers even considered releasing it on a PS4, they would have to spend a lot of time toning down some of the depth of the game.

Final Fantasy XVI is very bright and it has a lot of explosive moments. The combat especially is extremely flashy and a PS4 will be unable to maintain steady frames, thereby leading to a pretty bad experience.

The developers also confirmed that at one point they had plans for a PS4 release. However, that would have delayed the development by a year or two.

Hence, if you are a PS4 player, it might be time to transition to PS5 if you want to play Final Fantasy XVI. However, there is a strong possibility that the game will arrive on Xbox and PC post-2023. As of now, this game has PS5 exclusivity all the way till December 2023.

Blizzard Entertainment Final Fantasy XVI will probably release on PC and Xbox next year

Once that exclusivity lifts, the game will probably be made available on some of the other next-gen platforms, namely Xbox Series X and Series S and PC. Hence, if you own a really powerful PC, then you might have to wait for a few more months before you can get your hands on the game.

Hence, this concludes our guide for Final Fantasy XVI on PS4. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides for the game below:

