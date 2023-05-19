Is Final Fantasy 16 coming to Steam Deck?

Final Fantasy 16 is set to be a massive release in 2023, but will Square Enix’s JRPG goliath be fighting its way onto the Steam Deck on release?

It’s a new era for Final Fantasy, as the sixteenth mainline game takes an entirely new approach to the JRPG genre. The game is more action orientated than older games and focuses more on the medieval kings and knights theme, while still combining those classic Final Fantasy themes.

Produced by the director of Final Fantasy 14, the hype is building around the title thanks to the MMO’s expansion stories being heralded as a return to form for the series. Though, the game has seen some blowback from the community over its lack of inclusivity and diversity within the world.

Even with an ever-decreasing gap between the release and being able to play, there are still some lingering questions about FF16. Where’s the supposed PC port? Will you be able to play it on the Steam Deck?

Square Enix has remained coy after its slip-up in one of the original trailers for the game. Presumably, this is because of the very – again presumed – expensive exclusivity deal between Sony and the developer.

Is FF16 getting a Steam Deck and PC release?

Square Enix

Final Fantasy 16 as of right now, is exclusive to the PS5 and won’t be coming to the Steam Deck or PC any time soon. These exclusivity deals between the two have in the past expired after about a year. With Final Fantasy VII Remake, it took nearly 18 months before it hit the PC, and even longer for it to hit Steam after the Epic Games deal prolonged its platform exclusivity.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake, along with the rest of the series, all run quite well on the Steam Deck. This includes titles run through emulation.

Final Fantasy 16 launches exclusively on the PS5 on June 22, 2023, and comes in a variety of editions, which we’ve detailed elsewhere. It’s expected that the PC release will happen in six months to a year afterward.

