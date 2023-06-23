Is Final Fantasy 16 coming to PC?

Final Fantasy 16 is now available for the PlayStation 5 and is being lauded as one of the best entries in the series. However, PC players have been left wondering if they will be able to play it in the near future. Here’s what we know about whether or not a PC release is in the works.

Final Fantasy 16, the long-awaited standalone installment in the series, transports players to the mythical land of Valisthea, which is in peril as the Blight sweeps throughout the world. As Clive Rosfield, the player takes control of a talented swordsman who is on a personal mission of revenge.

To attract new players and present its existing fanbase with a fresh gameplay mechanic, this iteration departs from its conventional RPG roots and focuses more on single-player. That challenge, however, ended up being a boon for the PS5 exclusive’s developers at Square Enix’s Creative Business Unit III (CBU III), as the game is graphically and mechanically impressive.

The PlayStation community loves the AAA game, but PC gamers are left wondering if they will get their hands on it anytime soon. Here’s everything we know about the PC version of the game.

Square Enix The exclusive PlayStation title is in development currently for PC.

Is Final Fantasy XVI on PC?

Final Fantasy XVI has not been released on PC as of yet, but there are reports of a PC version being in the works.

Since the beginning of development, the game has been planned as a PS5 exclusive, giving Sony yet another victory in their effort to provide AAA content to their fanbase. The electronics company has been at the forefront of the console wars thanks to its ability to attract new customers by offering a wide variety of exclusive games.

Naoki Yoshida (also known as Yoshi-P), producer of the game and head of CBU III, has stated that information regarding the PC version will be made available to players closer to the game’s release date. Yoshida stated in a recent stream that the development team has been focused on making the PS5 version “120%” perfect, and that they haven’t had time to optimize the game for the PC version.

Naoki Yoshida Game Producer Yoshi-P has major plans for Final Fantasy 16’s PC release.

Yoshida has also acted as the director for Final Fantasy XIV and all of its expansions, and he was instrumental in getting the CBU III team together to make this edition something that fans of the series had never seen before.

A number of Final Fantasy titles have previously been ported to the PC, with the Final Fantasy VII remake becoming a runaway hit on digital distribution platforms like Steam and Epic Games Store. Since previously PlayStation-exclusive titles are gradually making their way to PC, players can probably expect a PC version of the latest installment in the near future.

That’s everything you need to know about Final Fantasy 16’s availability on PC. Make sure to check out our other Final Fantasy 16 guides before you jump into your adventure in Valisthea:

