Is Final Fantasy XIV coming to Xbox?

Final Fantasy XIV is a massive MMORPG with millions of players around the world. Will Xbox players finally be able to explore the world of Hydaelyn? Let’s dive into it.

Though Final Fantasy XIV first launched in 2013, the game has grown and changed in countless ways since then.

While the game was originally released on PC and PlayStation 3, the MMORPG has since come to platforms like Steam, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. However, even after its long lifespan, the game hasn’t been released on Nintendo and Microsoft platforms.

Article continues after ad

Despite this, the CEO of Microsoft Gaming, Phil Spencer, assured fans that the team was working hard to get FFIXV on Xbox platforms. So today, we’re going to delve into the game’s platforms, mainly, the Xbox Series X|S.

Will Final Fantasy XIV be on Xbox?

The answer to whether Final Fantasy XIV is coming to Xbox is Yes.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Although, it won’t be right away. The MMORPG is currently only available on PC, Steam, Mac, PS4, and PS5 at the time of writing. However, the developers confirmed at a Keynote Address held on July 28, 2023, that Final Fantasy XIV would finally be coming to Xbox Series X|S in Spring 2024.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the Xbox Series X|S versions will come with faster loading, and the Series X version will support 4K resolution. Finally, there is an open beta scheduled to release with patch 6.5, which should be released sometime in September 2023.

This concludes our guide for Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other game guides at Dexerto.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Assassin’s Creed Mirage | The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | | Wolverine | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | Dragon Age 4 | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake | Counter-Strike 2 | Mortal Kombat 1 | AEW: Fight Forever | Starfield | EA Sports FC | Alan Wake 2