Final Fantasy XVI Demo: Can you skip cutscenes?

Final Fantasy XVI is the latest entry into the franchise but can you skip cutscenes in the game? Our handy guide answers that.

Final Fantasy XVI is one of the major game releases this year, and the demo is already available for players to get a taste of the bigger picture. Our Final Fantasy 16 preview dwells into Square Enix’s big gamble this time around.

One thing that comprises a major portion of the game is the cutscenes. While they do give a better insight into its story and lore, many might want to skip them and head straight to the gameplay.

Article continues after ad

But the burning question is – can you skip cutscenes in the game? Luckily, our guide has all the answers you need to know.

Square Enix A Final Fantasy 16 demo is available ahead of its release.

Can you skip cutscenes in Final Fantasy XVI Demo?

Fortunately, yes, you can skip cutscenes in Final Fantasy XVI Demo. When a major chunk of the game is cutscenes, this feature comes in handy when you want to finish the game as soon as possible. Good for players who are into speedrunning.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

How to skip cutscenes in Final Fantasy XVI Demo?

Skipping cutscenes in Final Fantasy XVI Demo is really simple. However, if you can’t figure out the way, just follow this simple set of steps:

Article continues after ad

When a cutscene appears, press the Pause button on your PS5 controller. In the bottom right corner, you will find a Triangle symbol saying ‘Skip‘. Hold the Triangle for two seconds and you’ll skip the cutscene.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about cutscenes in Final Fantasy XVI. While you’re waiting for the game’s full release, check out our Final Fantasy page for the latest news.

How to download Final Fantasy 16 demo | Final Fantasy XVI: Platforms, story, setting & everything we know | Timely Accessories in Final Fantasy XVI: How to make the game easier | Final Fantasy XVI: Who is Benedikta Harman? | Final Fantasy XVI voice cast: All characters and actors | Who is Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI? | 9 Best Final Fantasy games to play before FFXVI | Does Final Fantasy 16 have a New Game Plus mode? | How long is Final Fantasy 16? | All Final Fantasy 16 abilities and skill trees confirmed so far