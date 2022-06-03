Is Final Fantasy 16 coming to Xbox?

Final Fantasy 16 is likely to deliver another huge chunk of intricately-designed, addictive JRPG action, and it’s got people wondering if the game will see the light of day on Microsoft’s Xbox consoles.

We’re slowly seeing more and more of what Final Fantasy 16 has to offer and the June 2022 edition of Sony’s State of Play has opened our eyes a bit more to what the anticipated sequel could offer. As well as all the usual bells and whistles of magic, summons, and dramatic storytelling, we also know its release date too.

One big question surrounding the presence of Final Fantasy 16 though is the wider availability of the title and the platforms it will be distributed on. It’s no secret that the Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on PS4, PS5, and Windows, but not Xbox.

So will Final Fantasy 16 also be skipping Microsoft’s green brand?

Is Final Fantasy XVI coming to Xbox?

To the best of our knowledge, Final Fantasy 16 is currently not penciled in for any kind of release on either the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

As a matter of fact, the game is scheduled to be a PS5-exclusive upon release, with PC users not even getting a sniff of the high-profile, fantasy role-playing game.

This would represent a massive coup for Sony and would be another example of how they consider themselves the main outlet for AAA, single-player gaming.

As has been the case with other big-name titles such as God of War, Horizon, and more, it’s likely that Final Fantasy 16 will get a PC release later on down the road, whether it be 2024 or beyond. As for Xbox, the FF7 Remake Part 1 is still nowhere to be seen, and you’d have to imagine that circumstances could be very similar for the latest game.

