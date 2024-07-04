How to Fast Travel in The First DescendantNexon Games
When a game has large maps and areas like The First Descendant, knowing how to use the Fast Travel system is paramount to getting around quickly.
The First Descendant is divided into different regions that you can travel to in a pinch to progress through your mission objectives and side missions, or if you’re trying to backtrack to grind materials to unlock new characters.
However, getting between those regions fast and finding your objective can be a bit difficult if you aren’t familiar with the map system. Here’s everything you need to know about Fast Travel in The First Descendant.
How to Fast Travel in The First Descendant
- Open your map
- Go to the region you want to travel to
- Put your cursor over the Fast Travel point
- Press and hold the Interact button (E for keyboard, A for Xbox, X for PlayStation)
-
You’ll see designated fast travel points on each map shown as green circles. These areas will be unlocked when you pass through them, allowing you to easily head back later.
There are a number of reasons as to why you’d want to fast travel back to an area you’ve already passed, like farming a weapon for instance.
Hovering side mission icons will tell you what each one drops, making it easier to tell what you should be fast travelling for and the closest fast travel point to get you there. This’ll save you a lot of time if you’re trying to farm a specific gun or material.
Additionally, the map is split into different sections. If you want to fast travel to one of The First Descendant’s many regions, you’ll have to access the World Map.
This can be done by hitting G on PC, the touch pad on PlayStation, or the View button on Xbox while you’re in the map menu. Once you click on one of the smaller regions, you’ll see all the fast travel points that are available there.
But traveling around The First Descendant is just a way to make the experience of playing a bit easier. As you progress, you’ll need to learn how to rank up your Mastery, destroy Void Fragments, get Caliber, and open Encrypted Vaults.