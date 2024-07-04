When a game has large maps and areas like The First Descendant, knowing how to use the Fast Travel system is paramount to getting around quickly.

The First Descendant is divided into different regions that you can travel to in a pinch to progress through your mission objectives and side missions, or if you’re trying to backtrack to grind materials to unlock new characters.

However, getting between those regions fast and finding your objective can be a bit difficult if you aren’t familiar with the map system. Here’s everything you need to know about Fast Travel in The First Descendant.

Article continues after ad

How to Fast Travel in The First Descendant