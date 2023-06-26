Final Fantasy 16: All map locations you can visit

Even though Final Fantasy 16 isn’t truly an open-world experience, there are still many places to explore across the vast land of Valisthea. To help you get the most out of the game, we’ve compiled a complete list of all the locations you can visit on the map.

Final Fantasy 16, the latest standalone adventure in the genre, has launched to both positive and negative reception from fans and critics alike due to the series’ departure from its typical RPG-inspired gameplay features.

Article continues after ad

While the game’s story and overall experience have been praised by newcomers to the franchise, it has also been criticized for its lack of classic JRPG elements, abandonment of its party system, and other issues by the die-hard fanbase.

A popular misconception about the game is that it provides an open-world experience, but in reality, players can only explore a handful of locations in their adventure as the plot unfolds. So, here’s a list of all locations you’ll be able to visit on the Final Fantasy 16 map.

Article continues after ad

Square Enix Players can explore vast castles and ruins spread across the land of Valisthea as Clive.

All map locations in Final Fantasy XVI you can visit

Final Fantasy 16 is more focused on a linear narrative style single-player experience and has less open-world exploration since players only have access to a few selected regions that they unlock as part of the storyline. While the land of Valisthea is too vast to explore via Chocobo, the game’s remarkable Fast Travel system allows players to quickly cover great distances.

Clive’s journey across Valisthea in the game takes him through six distinct realms, each with its own illustrious kingdom, Eikons, and Dominants.

Article continues after ad

They consist of the following:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Grand Duchy of Rosaria

The Holy Empire of Sanbreque

The Kingdom of Waloed

The Dhalmekian Republic

The Iron Kingdom

The Crystalline Dominion

These six realms are accessible to players as they progress through the game’s main story and optional side quests. Hideaway, the seventh realm, serves as a respite for Clive between tasks, as well as a place for players to save their game and improve their gear and skills.

Square Enix The vast land of Valisthea has several areas for players to travel during their Final Fantasy 16 adventure.

Beyond these seven major realms, however, the Final Fantasy 16 map displays a number of other destinations accessible during your travels.

Here’s a list of all the locations you can visit in the game:

Article continues after ad

Port Isolde

The Auldhyl Docks

Martha’s Rest

Eastpool

The Dim

Hawk’s Cry Cliff

The Velkroy Desert

The Dalimil Inn

The Jaw

Dravozd

The Krozjit Echoes

The Hideaway

Three Reeds

The Gilded Path

Tabor

Laetny’s Cleft

Boklad

Orabelle Downs

Lostwing

Caer Norvent

Northreach

The Dragon’s Aery

Royal Meadows

The Shadow Coast

The Edge of Infinity

Eistla

Ravenwit Walls

Vidargraes

Origin

The Greatwood

The Eye of the Tempest

The Kingsfall

Phoenix Gate Ruins

Drake’s Head

Kostnice

Drake’s Breath

Rosalith

Drake’s Fang

The Crystalline Dominion

The Free Cities of Kanver

The Ironworks

The Naldia Narrow

Reverie

Drake’s Spine

Due to the narrative focus of Final Fantasy 16, access to the countries and their respective cities is related to Clive’s objectives and is unlocked in stages. While these levels are only accessible through the Arete Stone in the Hideaway, players are free to explore the rest of the game’s world whenever they choose.

That’s everything you need to know about the map locations you can visit in Final Fantasy 16. Make sure to check out our other Final Fantasy 16 guides before you jump into your adventure in Valisthea:

Article continues after ad

Final Fantasy XVI review | Final Fantasy XVI PS5 Trophies list | Final Fantasy 16 campaign missions: How many main scenarios are there? | Every Final Fantasy XVI enemy | How to get a Chocobo in Final Fantasy XVI | Best Final Fantasy 16 settings for PlayStation 5 | How to get Flametongue Sword in Final Fantasy 16 | How to get Stormcry Sword in Final Fantasy 16 | Final Fantasy 16 romance explained: Can you choose your partner? | Final Fantasy 16: How to save your game | Final Fantasy 16: Does the dog die? | How to unlock Fast Travel in Final Fantasy 16? | Final Fantasy 16 level cap: What is the max level?