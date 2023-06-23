Final Fantasy 16 is a massive game filled to the brim with challenging enemies and bosses. Therefore, leveling up is extremely crucial in this game to ensure that your combat abilities are always up to the mark.

Final Fantasy, just like every other game nowadays requires players to level up. The longer it goes, the more difficult the game gets, making levels even more important.

If you are severely under-leveled, enemies will hit exceptionally hard which will dampen your experience. However, leveling up can be a tedious task and most players tend to forget about it unless it becomes absolutely necessary.

Therefore, here is our guide to how to level up fast in Final Fantasy 16, so that you can always remain up to date during your journey through Valisthea.

Square Enix Defeating enemies in between quests can grant a lot of experience points

Guide to level up fast in Final Fantasy 16

Leveling up in Final Fantasy 16 is quite easy and can be done quite efficiently while performing a handful of tasks in the game. The easiest leveling-up options in Final Fantasy 16 are as follows:

Equip On Fortune and the Heavens Accessories for additional experience gain

for additional experience gain You can also use Wages of Warcraft Accessories for an experience boost

for an experience boost Defeat enemies you find while traveling between objectives

Complete Hunts to obtain additional experience points

to obtain additional experience points Complete side quests in between your main story quests

in between your main story quests Set the difficulty to story-focused mode to make enemies easier

Apart from this, if you pre-ordered the game, you must have received an accessory called Scholar’s Spectacles. If you equip these, then you will get a 10% experience bonus.

Lastly, if you want to ensure that your leveling up is optimal, you should complete the steps presented above in between your main story quests. It is better that you slot in 30 minutes of your time grinding a bit instead of rushing through the story.

This way, once you hit the late game, you will not be forced to spend hours finishing side quests just to reach the recommended level requirement.

This completes our guide to leveling up in Final Fantasy 16. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

