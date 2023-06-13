Timely Accessories in Final Fantasy XVI: How to make the game easier

Final Fantasy XVI is filled with several combat options in order to make the game an enjoyable experience for a wide number of players. As such, Timely Accessories are combat-focused items that can help to make the game easier for newer players.

Final Fantasy XVI demo was officially released on June 12, 2023 for PlayStation 5. In that demo, players got to experience the Prologue of the game alongside its rich combat.

It seems that, in Final Fantasy XVI, you can decide whether to make the combat easy or hard on yourself. If you wish to make it easy and are looking for a relaxing experience, then Timely Accessories will be your friend. These were first showcased in the April 2023 PlayStation showcase.

Here is what we know about Timely Accessories in Final Fantasy XVI.

Combat becomes much easier with Timely Accessories in Final Fantasy XVI

What are Timely Accessories in Final Fantasy XVI?

Timely Accessories in Final Fantasy 16 are combat accessories that are meant to regulate the overall difficulty of the game. The idea of Timely Accessories is to make the game more accessible to players who have very little experience in the genre.

The Timely Accessories are divided into 5 parts, and each has its own function. Each of these has been discussed below in brief:

Ring of Timely Evasion : This Timely Accessory removes the need for dodging in Final Fantasy XVI. This will ensure that Clive evades all enemy attacks on his own.

Ring of Timely Focus: This Timely Accessory slows down time for the player. Once activated a circular ring appears and you must press evade before it disappears.

Ring of Timely Strikes : This Timely Accessory is your auto combo system where Clive will be able to perform complex offensive moves with the single press of a button.

Ring of Timely Assistance : This Timely Accessory makes pet commands automated. You will not have to focus on Torgal and he will respond depending on your movements and decisions.

Ring of Timely Healing: This Timely Accessory ensures that you will heal automatically whenever your health goes down. Your healing potion management will become automated.

Hence, it is quite clear that the Timely Accessories make the combat automated in Final Fantasy XVI. This is ideal for newer players, though veterans will probably look to steer away from the idea. However, using the Ring of Timely Strikes might give you an idea of the potential of the combos in Final Fantasy XVI.

How to access Timely Accessories?

Square Enix Timely Accessories can be accessed from gear slots in Final Fantasy XVI

Timely Accessories can be accessed from the gear slots in Final Fantasy XVI. You can equip the one you feel is required. However, if you are playing on the Story Focused difficulty, then Timely Accessories will be equipped automatically.

Hence, this concludes our guide for Timely Accessories in Final Fantasy XVI. The page will be updated with further information upon full release. While you waiting for that, please check out our Final Fantasy page for more information on the upcoming title.